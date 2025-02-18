What will €385,000 buy in Waterford and Donegal?

Town

DNG Morrissey, €350,000

Set in the popular harbour town of Dungarvan in Waterford, 4 Western Terace is a three-bay two-storey house built circa 1910. The 150sq m (1,614sq ft) property opens on to the street and has full-height projecting piers that form a recessed porch at ground level. With lovely period features the residence has been extended to give it six bedrooms and four bathrooms, but the D2 Ber-rated property needs some decorative updates. The extension has annexed much of the garden but there remains a small yard to the rear.

Plus: It is situated in the heart of the action

Minus: The outside space to the rear is small

Loughfad, Portnoo, Co Donegal

Country

Henry Kee & Son, €349,000

Overlooking a lake in the townland of Loughfad, a couple of kilometres from the seaside resort of Nairn, this C1-rated three-bedroom, one bathroom dormer bungalow offers a lot of accommodation and scenic vistas from its big windows. Measuring 137sq m (1,74sq ft), it is in excellent decorative order throughout and includes a new kitchen and bathrooms. Its sittingroom opens out to a large terrace and there’s a separate lounge with a vaulted roof and floor-to ceiling glazing framing views across the craggy surrounds.