What will €385,000 buy in Waterford and Donegal?

Two homes, one price: A six-bedroom period terrace or a sizeable detached home?

4 Western Terrace, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Feb 18 2025 - 05:00

DNG Morrissey, €350,000

Set in the popular harbour town of Dungarvan in Waterford, 4 Western Terace is a three-bay two-storey house built circa 1910. The 150sq m (1,614sq ft) property opens on to the street and has full-height projecting piers that form a recessed porch at ground level. With lovely period features the residence has been extended to give it six bedrooms and four bathrooms, but the D2 Ber-rated property needs some decorative updates. The extension has annexed much of the garden but there remains a small yard to the rear.

  • Plus: It is situated in the heart of the action
  • Minus: The outside space to the rear is small
Loughfad, Portnoo, Co Donegal
Henry Kee & Son, €349,000

Overlooking a lake in the townland of Loughfad, a couple of kilometres from the seaside resort of Nairn, this C1-rated three-bedroom, one bathroom dormer bungalow offers a lot of accommodation and scenic vistas from its big windows. Measuring 137sq m (1,74sq ft), it is in excellent decorative order throughout and includes a new kitchen and bathrooms. Its sittingroom opens out to a large terrace and there’s a separate lounge with a vaulted roof and floor-to ceiling glazing framing views across the craggy surrounds.

  • Plus: In walk-in condition
  • Minus: Some bedrooms have rooflights only
Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

