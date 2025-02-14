ResidentialTake 5

What will €290,000 buy in Dublin 6, Crete, Corsica, Italy and Portugal?

One price, home and away: A cottage off Dublin’s Grand Canal, a Cretan summer dwelling, a Corsican stone house, a villa in Sanremo or an apartment in Santa Luzia?

Alanna Gallagher
Fri Feb 14 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Dublin 6

Just off Harold’s Cross bridge on the edge of Dublin 6, this one-bed midterrace cottage has been renovated and is within walking distance of the shops and eateries of the area. It has good ceiling heights and extends to a roomy 39sq m (419sq ft). The double bedroom is to the back of the house and opens out to a west-facing yard. Price: €295,000. Agent: Turley Property

Crete: Agia Pelagia

Just over 20km east of Heraklion is the seaside resort of Agia Pelagia, with its crescent-shaped sandy beach, cafes, restaurants and shops. This detached two-bedroom house of 79sq m (850sq ft) is just 250m from its crystal-clear waters. The airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Price: €290,000. Agent: eloundarealestate.gr

Corsica
Corsica

Corsica: La Porta

This Corsican stone house in La Porta dates from 1579 and has been charmingly restored while maintaining its vernacular integrity. The three-bed property of 205sq m (2,226sq ft) is set over two floors. It features painted wooden beams, a stone-vaulted kitchen, garden and a sizeable south-facing terrace on the first floor. Price: €280,000. Agent: capifrance.fr

Italy: Sanremo

Smartly decorated, this one-bedroom detached villa on the Ligurian Riviera in the ritzy resort of Sanremo is charmingly laid-out. The 65sq m (699sq ft) residence has a kitchen/livingroom, a good-sized double bedroom and a terrace that is almost as big as the house. The sea is just 200m away. Price: €280,000 Agent: aquamarinarealestate.com

Portugal: Algarve

Built in 1997, this recently renovated one-bedroom apartment is on the waterfront in the village Santa Luzia and boasts sea views across Ria Formosa natural park. Set on the second floor, it extends to 69sq m (742sq ft) and has a contemporary kitchen and a balcony. There is a communal roof terrace with pergola where you can soak up the rays. Price: €280,000. Agent: remax.pt

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

