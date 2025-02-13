New high-end homes close to Malahide village from €925,000

Address : Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €925,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

The latest release of Wellfield, a high-end development of four- and five-bedroom detached and semidetached houses on Streamstown Lane in Malahide, will launch this Saturday through selling agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built by Ashcroft Developments, the scheme with 47 units in total was designed by Ranelagh-based ODA Architecture, which also designed nearby Streamstown Wood.

Streamstown, a quiet residential area located off the Feltrim Road, is situated to the southeast of Swords village and north of Kinsealy. The development is within walking distance to Malahide village, which has a range of excellent restaurants, pubs and cafes along with miles of beach and strand. Wellfield is located just down the road from Malahide Castle and is within walking distance of the Dart station.

Of interest to families is the homes' proximity to the school catchment area, including Malahide Community School (Pobalscoil Iosa) and five primary schools. In addition, there are a number of Montessori schools around the community with further educational options in neighbouring towns of Sutton, Portmarnock and Swords.

In terms of amenities, there are two local GAA clubs, Malahide Fingal Hockey Club, Malahide Tennis Club, the local rugby club and two boat clubs: Malahide Sailing Club and Malahide Yacht Club.

The homes have higher than normal ceilings. The interiors and indeed exteriors are high spec and testament to the ODA’s design. Interiors were tasked to Carton Interiors, with wardrobes and kitchens by Cawleys Furniture – complete with Neff appliances, quartz countertops and smart island units.

In terms of planning for the future, houses have spacious attics with storage in the trusses, allowing future upward extensions for growing families – attics are accessed by a pull-down ladder – and have a walk-in area, power and light.

Kitchen/dining

Launching on Saturday are 10 four-bedroom semidetached units called the Curlew. Extending to 136sq m (1,469sq ft), these houses have a livingroom to the front with an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear and they have the bonus of a separate utility room. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including an en-suite principal bedroom and spacious family bathroom. These units are priced from €925,000.

Livingroom

Two four-bedroom units known as the Tern (type 14 on the brochure, called The Lodge and The Mews) are also on offer. Extending to 151sq m (1,620sq ft), the semidetached houses have three spacious bedrooms upstairs with a fourth adjacent to a full-sized bathroom and utility room on ground level. Double doors in the livingroom open to the rear garden. Prices for these units are from €975,000.

Bedroom

Finally on offer this weekend is one detached three-bedroom unit known as The Dunlin. Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), the house has a large sittingroom – occupying the full width of the property – while on the other side of the hallway is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space. There is a separate utility room. Upstairs are two doubles, one of which is en suite, and a good-sized single. Price for this unit is €955,000.

Rear garden

High-performance double-glazed windows, air-to-water heat pumps and high levels of insulation give A2 Ber energy ratings. All units have underfloor heating on the ground floor (with radiators upstairs).

Gardens are seeded and partly planted. There is wiring for EV charging points. The houses are arranged around a tranquil open green space with mature trees and pathways.