Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wexford from €395,000 to €975,000

Loreto, 10b Brookfield Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€975,000, Paul Tobin Estate Agents

This A3 Ber-rated three-bedroom, three-bathroom barrel-vaulted house at the rear of Prince Edward Terrace extends to 165sq m (1,776sq feet). Glass panel pocket doors open the livingroom up to the diningroom and kitchen and there is also a study that could double as a fourth bedroom. It has a west-facing back garden, off-street parking and three double bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings.

On view By appointment at paultobin.ie

41 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€575,000, DNG

Just a short stroll from Marlay Park and St Enda’s Park, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has been smartly extended to 117sq m (1,259sq ft). The C2-rated residence has a sittingroom to the front where interconnecting doors lead through to a sizeable kitchen/livingroom. This bright space opens out to a sheltered back garden. Upstairs three bedrooms – two doubles and a single. The main bedroom is en suite.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

102 Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin 5

€895,000, Gallagher Quigley

A short walk from the seafront promenade that stretches from Clontart to Sutton, this is a sizeable three-bedroom, three-bathroom plus attic semidetached house. The property extends to 159sq m (1,711 sq ft) with a further 33sq m (355sq ft) of attic room, and has a B2 Ber rating. Interconnecting rooms lead through to the south-facing kitchen and there is a separate playroom or office across the hall. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressingroom, originally its fourth bedroom. Bedroom two has an en suite.

On view By appointment at gallagherquigley.ie

5 Coill Dubh Avenue, Broomfield, Malahide, Co Dublin

€915,000, SherryFitzGerald

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom semidetached home has an A3 Ber rating and 138sq m (1,485sq ft) of space across two floors. It has a separate livingroom and kitchen, a utility room, four bedrooms and a bright converted attic space. The estate is opposite Malahide Community School, beside St Sylvester’s GAA Club and within walking distance of the Dart.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Bella Vista, Inch, Ballyfad, Co Wexford

€395,000, Somers Properties

This large bungalow extends to 199 sq m (2,142sq ft), including attic rooms, and has generous living spaces, natural light, and countryside views. The C1 Ber-rated property is set on half an acre of grounds, accessed by a charming country road and is about 2km outside Ballyfad, where there is a small shop and national school. There’s also a 28sq m (301sq ft) block-built garage.

On view By appointment at Somers Properties