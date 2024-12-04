Detached home by the sea in Blackrock for €1.25m

Address : Carraig Rua, Temple Crescent, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

There are a couple of options available to prospective buyers of Carraig Rua in Blackrock. The four-bedroom detached house was originally built in 1986 to include a dental practice and private residence. The owners lived and worked here until they retired about three years ago. The house has since been fully renovated and is now laid out as a home with no evidence of the surgery.

However, it still has planning permission in place for a medical or dental practice on the ground floor. This makes it an interesting prospect for the likes of doctors, dentists, physiotherapists or psychologists who are looking to run a business from the comfort of their own home. If the potential new owners don’t intend to incorporate the medical practice, however, a change of use permission to residential-only will be required.

The redbrick home comes to the market seeking €1.25 million through DNG. With a floor space of 210sq m (2,260sq ft), the property is in turnkey condition, and features bright and spacious rooms.

Livingroom

Breakfast bar

Dining area

The wide hallway allows access to all rooms on the ground floor. To the left is a bedroom with en suite bathroom, and to the right is a study and a large living/diningroom. A breakfast bar divides this living space and the long kitchen, which runs the length of the house. The bright room is lit up by a series of rooflights overhead and is fully fitted with white wall and floor units. Off the kitchen is a utility room and pantry.

READ MORE

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The property uses gas central heating and has a C1 Ber rating.

It is located on a laneway at Temple Crescent, just off Seapoint Avenue. Over the years, more houses have been built here on sites that would have originally been the back of the larger homes on Alma Road. The original coach house wall still surrounds Carraig Rua, with some of the blacksmith’s iron hooks still attached.

Set behind electric gates, the property feels private and secure. The large site is currently set in concrete to provide parking for patients, but the potential is there to landscape the generous garden to create a greener space.

Main bedroom

This area is very popular with families as schools such as Blackrock College, St Andrew’s and Rockford Manor are all close by. Seapoint, Blackrock and Monkstown are within walking distance from Carraig Rua, with the Dart station less than five minutes away on foot.

The owners are sad to say goodbye to the house that was a lot more than just a home. They will especially miss their lunchtime walks down to Seapoint, but they hope that new owners will be as happy here as they were.