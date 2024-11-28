Hop across the road for a swim at new Malahide scheme from €825,000

Address : Robswall House & Apartments, Robswall, Coast Road, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €825,000 Agent : Brophy Estates

Brophy Estates has just launched 10 new homes to the market in Malahide. Located at Robswall, just opposite the sea, there are nine apartments/duplex units, in addition to a stand-alone five-bedroom house in the Garvagh Homes development.

With the luxury of coastal living, where new owners can hop across the road for a morning dip or walk, the offering includes four three-bedroom duplex apartments. These units, set on ground and lower ground floors, extend from 115sq m (1,238sq ft) to 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and are priced from €1.05 million to €1.95 million.

Alwood kitchens have Corian counters

Dining area

In addition there are five two-bedroom apartments measuring between 83sq m (893sq ft) and 105sq m (1,130sq ft), ranging in price from €825,000 to €1.15 million.

With an open-plan layout, each unit has a private balcony while large picture windows allow wide-reaching uninterrupted views of Lambay Island and the Irish Sea.

All units within the contemporarily designed block have engineered hardwood flooring, separate utility rooms in addition to the Alwood by Alfred Briggs kitchens, with a combination of Corian and quartz countertops and Neff appliances, while Quooker taps add the convenience of never having to boil a kettle again.

Living areas are bright and have sea views

Balconies lie off the living space

Balconies face the views

Bathrooms have Roca, Grohe and Tesi sanitary ware, and all units have a Ber of A3, thanks to state-of-the-art heat pumps, mechanical ventilation recovery units, Aluclad triple-glazed Nordan windows, solar panels and excellent insulation.

The apartments and duplexes, which overlook Malahide Beach, have generous ceiling heights of 2.7m in kitchens, livingrooms and bedrooms. There are 13 parking spaces on site, so there’s a space for each apartment with a few left over for communal use.

Views

Some bedrooms have dual aspect

Bedroom

In addition to the nine apartments is the substantial five-bedroom Robswall House to the left of the apartment block in the photograph.

It extends to a considerable 335sq m (3,606sq ft) and is priced at €3.45 million. Being inverted, whereby all five bedrooms are on the lower ground floor, allows for stunning views from the two livingrooms and the balcony upstairs. Much like the apartments, it will be the coastal access to a long sandy beach and sea swims that will interest buyers, along with the proximity to popular restaurants and scenic waterfront paths in the affluent coastal village of Malahide.