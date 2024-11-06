Address : The Old Rectory, 17 Seafield Road West, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €4,000,000 Agent : Gallagher Quigley

Former Church of Ireland residences, such as old rectories, glebes and vicarages, are popular choices for house-hunters in search of period homes.

Located within villages and towns, close to all amenities and a stone’s throw from schools, they are normally rather grand and full of character – and are often among the largest houses in a parish.

This is the case for the Old Rectory on Seafield Road West in Clontarf: a charming four-bedroom house just minutes from local amenities and the seafront.

Located at number 17 on the avenue, it is only the second time that this detached three-storey residence has come to the market since it was constructed in 1877.

Drawingroom

Livingroom

The two-storey-over-basement pile has a number of detailed period features as outlined in its entry on buildingsofireland.ie. In its appraisal, the website notes that the “use of tiled plaques and blue-brick courses adds colour and interest” as do its cast iron gates, cut-granite steps, gothic framed windows and its Tudor-arch door opening.

Despite extending to 373 sq m (4,018 sq ft) – essentially the size of a regular three-bedroom house on each of its three floors – it is not overly grand, and exhibits a laid-back elegance.

Kitchen

Billiards room

Bar

Its current owners have called the rectory home for the past 35 years, but when they initially purchased it, it was in a sorry state.

“It had been derelict for ages as it had been used as flats, and everybody thought I was mad,” says one of the owners.

Her husband was so shocked by its condition at the time – “I had to get a friend of his to take him down the road for a pint and convince him,” she says.

They did the house up in stages under the eye of their friend, architect Paddy O’Toole of TOT Architects, who helped reconfigure the property to a desirable home located on one of the most sought-after roads in Clontarf.

Having been rewired and replumbed with a new roof and electrics, updates required now are only “soft refurbishments” according to selling agent Conor Gallagher of Gallagher Quigley Estate Agents, as no building work will be required to bring the house up to a modern standard. New solar panels were installed in 2023, and the building has a D2 Ber.

The hub of this house is at garden level, where the country-style kitchen, warmed by a stove in the old hearth, is the busiest room in the house, as it can be accessed from outside, negating the need to haul shopping up the granite steps to the front.

Adjacent, in a light-filled billiards room, is where the family entertain as is evident by a microphone stand and fully equipped bar.

The property has four bedrooms

Side patio and lawn

A utility room, loo and plant room complete the garden level. On the first floor is where the rooms become more formal.

A dual-aspect drawingroom opens to an equally impressive livingroom with a notable pediment over the interconnecting doors. Opposite, off a spacious hallway, lies a good-sized boot room and office.

Rising to the second floor, the principal bedroom takes centre stage as it is dual aspect with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, while three further bedrooms, some of which have lovely views of the surrounding skyline, are all en suite.

The property has views to the spire next door

Outside, there’s a sunny south-facing rear garden with views of the spire of St John the Baptist Church next door, and, if tennis is your thing, Clontarf Parish Tennis Club is right behind the house. Clontarf Rugby Club is juts a five-minute walk away, while the yacht club is just 15 minutes away.

Golfers and GAA fans are also catered for with Royal Dublin Golf Club and Clontarf GAA Club close by.

For walks, St Anne’s Park has 112 hectares with par three golf, playgrounds and a Saturday market. Nearby Dollymount Strand is a noted coastal bird sanctuary.

The owners are downsizing from their charming, characterful home, which they have placed on the market through Gallagher Quigley, seeking €4 million.