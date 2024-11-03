Victorian pile a stroll from the sea in Sandycove for €1.95m

Address : 34 Sandycove Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Vincent Finnegan

Prospective buyers of this Victorian pile at 34 Sandycove Road in Co Dublin would be afforded the enticing opportunity to stroll to the Forty Foot swimming spot with a towel slung over their shoulders at a moment’s notice.

This double-fronted two-storey over basement home, built in the 1840s, was comprehensively renovated by previous owners who did all the heavy lifting in terms of electrics, plumbing, adding a new kitchen and bathrooms. The current owners, who bought in 2015 and have enjoyed the 222sq m (2,389sq ft) Ber-exempt property, are moving for work and have placed the house on the market with Vincent Finnegan, seeking €1.95 million.

Sandycove Road is not one of the local streets troubled by the arrival of hordes of swimmers and attendant parking issues on sunny days. There’s off-street parking for three cars on the gravelled drive to the front of number 34.

A flight of steps leads to its front door, which is topped by an intricate fanlight. Once inside, there are a pair of reception rooms with a fabulous dual aspect; the house is on a north/south axis and the sun, when it shines, fills these rooms all day long. While the floors are new wide planks of oak, all the other features are original, including elaborate coving, ceiling roses, grid windows along with storm shutters.

The drawingroom has been painted a deep and soothing blue which offsets the grey marble fireplace with a slate inset. Feature wall panelling has also been added for interest. The other reception room is in use as a home office, but would make a stunning breakfast or diningroom.

At the end of the hall is a cloakroom and a shower room – these were installed by previous owners and while they have worn well, new owners might look at a refresh. Stairs lead down to the basement level, which houses the kitchen and sittingroom.

These rooms echo the layout of the ground floor, with original dual-aspect windows that considerably brighten the space. The entrance here is the one most used by the owners. The outside space either side of this door is floored with timber decking and would be a perfect spot to safely store bikes and sailing gear if new owners were taking advantage of the nearby marina at Dún Laoghaire.

Back inside, the kitchen has a substantial island in stainless steel and wooden inset drawers, a five-ring gas hob, a large fridge-freezer and a pair of Miele ovens. The floors on this level are sandstone, echoing the tile used in the bathrooms. On the far side of the hallway lies a sittingroom with an inset stove surrounded by a tiled fireplace. Built-in units flank the chimney breast.

Outside the back door, a timber deck provides a decent seating area, the garden walls are the old granite that is ubiquitous in this part of south Dublin and there’s a lovely apple tree that is 150 years old and festooned with swings.

On the return to the first floor is a large bathroom overlooking the garden and there are four good-sized double bedrooms, three of which have original fireplaces adding immensely to their charm. The principal bedroom has built-in wardrobes and views of the Martello tower in Sandycove.

As well as the obvious charm of this period house, its location is stellar, with the sought-after Castle Park School around the corner. It is also a mere hop to Sandycove and Glasthule villages, and Dalkey is a just a stroll away.