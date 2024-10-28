Updated two-bed apartment in historical mill building in Phibsborough for €345,000

Address : 50 Cross Guns Quay, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €345,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Although building began in the 1820s, the mill at Cross Guns Bridge was not completed until 1848, the date recorded on its date-stone, high up on the roof.

Developed by inventor and iron founder John Mallet, the 11-bay-long limestone mill once bore the moniker Mallet’s Folly as it was purported to have lain idle until the Murtagh family from Mayo took over and ran the mills until about 1879.

It operated under different company names until 1983, when the last occupant, Ranks Flour, closed its doors.

A decade later it had been converted into more than 40 apartments to plans by architectural firm Campbell Conroy Hickey Partnership, which preserved its limestone exterior, while completely redesigning its interiors.

The Irish genealogy website historyeye.ie says the motto, “A place for everything and everything in its place,” was written on a high beam over the mill’s entrance and described it as a “virtual monument to automation”.

Entrance hall

Kitchen

Living area

The living/kitchen area has large sash windows and tall ceilings

This motto is also true of number 50 Cross Guns Quay, which has just been listed on the market, as there’s not a thing out of place in this bright 60sq m (646sq ft) two-bedroom apartment.

Located on the fifth lock of the Royal Canal, the unit has views over the water, and though situated on the ground floor, it is elevated so occupants can only see the heads of passersby.

What is really lovely about the unit, which is Ber exempt as the building is a protected structure, are the large sash windows in the open-plan kitchen/livingroom, high ceilings in all rooms, and an impressive round-headed window in the principal bedroom.

The principal bedroom has a round-headed window

Bathroom

It has been fully upgraded in recent years by its current owner, who installed a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and heating system. Half louvred shutters were also installed to provide privacy to the property, and both bedrooms are doubles.

The unit has a designated parking space under the apartment, which is accessed by electric gates, while there are also two secure bicycle storage rooms.

Its location is well served by bus routes and the Cabra green-line Luas stop. Nearby amenities include the Botanic Gardens, Griffith Park, Charleville Lawn Tennis Club and the new Royal Canal Greenway.

It’s a 10-minute walk to the Mater and CHI at Temple Street hospitals, while Trinity College and DCU are within a 30-minute walk.

In excellent order, number 50 Cross Guns Quay is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €345,000.