Postcard pretty: three-bed thatched cottage plus annexe near Westport for €675,000

Address : Sheeffry Cottage, Kinnock, Westport, Co Mayo Price : €675,000 Agent : O'Toole and Co

Though it may bear a Westport address, Sheeffry Cottage in the townland of Kinnock, Co Mayo, is just five kilometres from the popular seaside town of Louisburgh. It is off the R335 coastal drive, 17km from the award-winning heritage town of Westport.

It was built some 20 years ago and lies at the end of a sweeping gravel driveway, behind secure gates framed by dry stone walls. The three-bedroom thatched cottage is perched on an elevated site and extends to 182sq m (1,959sq ft).

The bedrooms – all of which are en suite – are laid out in a U-shape to the west of the single-storey house. At the other end is an open-plan living and dining area. The room is warmed by a solid-fuel stove and has oak flooring underfoot and white timber-panelled ceilings with recessed spotlights. The space has access to a patio through a set of French doors.

Off this dining/living area and demarcated by tiling is a bright, well-appointed kitchen complete with a large range and Belfast sink.

Also on the site is a thatched, fully insulated, block-built annexe, which is currently a bar and games room. As it has a loo, and spacious utility room adjacent, it could be converted to a self-contained apartment, subject to planning permission.

The grounds, set among rural farmlands, are extensively landscaped and feature several water features, including a lily pond along the meandering driveway.

Mayo house prices have risen about 10 per cent this year, with the Westport region being the most sought after. Good-quality four- and five-bedroom houses are selling for €700,000-€800,000, sending many first-time buyers in the direction of Castlebar.

The allure of Westport is underpinned by its coastal amenities, including the vast and interesting Clew Bay with Clare and Inishturk islands, all accessible within a short ferry ride. Mayo Sailing Club, in Rosmoney, is highly active, and those with a penchant for golf have one of the country’s finest parkland courses at Westport Golf Club.

The Great Western Greenway, which initially ran from Westport to Newport, has now been extended to Achill, such is the success of the route, which sees on average 300 cyclists a day.

People retiring in the west and those who have the opportunity to work remotely – and Westport also has a good train service to Dublin – have contributed to the rising prices in the seaside town and its environs.

Sheeffry Cottage, a quaint well-lit three-bed thatched cottage, which has a Ber of C3, is now on the market through O’Toole and Co, seeking €675,000.