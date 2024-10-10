New four-bed homes between Delgany and Greystones from €725,000

Address : Kingstone Manor, Killincarraig, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Price : €725,000 Agent : Savills

Kingstone Manor, between Delgany and Greystones, is likely to be of interest to those looking for a brand-new family home in this popular Co Wicklow area. This latest release by Orchard Homes is an extension of the previous development of the same name that was launched last year, although they are not connected and have separate entrances.

This time around there are 10 four-bed terraced houses available starting from €725,000, selling through Savills. The construction work on the houses is now complete, so new owners could be in for Christmas.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

This will be the last phase of Kingstone Manor, which makes it quite intimate compared with other schemes in the area. Also, given that Wicklow County Council has declared that population targets for 2028 for the Greystones-Delgany area have already been exceeded, this may be an opportune time to nab a new home while you can.

The A2-rated houses have a floor area of 127sq m (1,367sq ft), consisting of a livingroom, an open-plan kitchen/diningroom, a utility room and guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (the main is en suite) and the main bathroom.

READ MORE

The kitchens are designed by PC Kitchens and have a dark finish on the units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

Kitchen/diningroom

Living area

All homes are equipped with a Panasonic air-to-water heat pump, with underfloor heating on the ground floor and a heat recovery system in place.

Walls are painted in neutral tones and bathrooms are fitted with high-quality sanitary ware and Hansgrohe showers.

There is private parking at the front of the houses with provisions for EV charging, and rear gardens are landscaped.

New homes at Kingstone Manor

Bedroom

Guest WC

Each property at the development is covered by a 10-year Homebond latent defect insurance policy, as well as for insurance for any defects with mechanical or electrical services.

Kingstone Manor is in Killincarraig, which means it is a five-minute drive in one direction to Delgany village and a five-minute drive in the other direction to Greystones, with a walk to either spot taking about 20 minutes.

Back garden

There are multiple schools and creches in the area, although locals are calling for more school places given the huge demographic growth the recent years.

Golfers will be happy to hear that Delgany, Greystones and Charlesland golf clubs are nearby, along with plenty of sports clubs such as Éire Óg GAA and Delgany Running and Fitness Club.

Foodies will be well rewarded after a walk into Delgany village with places such as Firehouse, Bear Paw Deli, Delgany Grocer and the Pigeon House buzzing over the weekend.

For commuters, the Dart goes from Greystones, or there is a park-and-ride facility at the Sandyford Luas stop.