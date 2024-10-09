What will €525,000 buy in Dublin and Co Wexford?

Country

Address New Erris, Reamanagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Agent Gleeson Property

This three-bedroom detached house on a 1.2-acre site is described as a country oasis, yet is just a 10-minute drive from amenities. The 225sq m, C-rated, architecturally designed house takes advantage of its southerly aspect and is flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing. With contemporary interiors, the house has a central vacuum system, pumped showers and a 74sq m detached garage.

Plus Lovely house on a large site in the countryside

READ MORE

Minus You’ll be driving to the shops

Stone Cottage, 6A Glenalua Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Town

Address Stone Cottage, 6A Glenalua Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

This postcard-pretty cottage – a blend of old-world charm and contemporary comforts – is in the heart of Killiney village. It dates from the 1850s and has been extensively renovated in recent years, having been rewired, reroofed and replumbed in 2015. The 44sq m cottage has two bedrooms, timber sash windows, a Stovax wood-burning stove and a biodiverse sustainable garden with a potting shed.

Plus Great location and charming interiors

Minus Ber of E1 will need addressing