Hamptons-inspired Edwardian near South Beach in Greystones for €1.75m

Address : Kincora, Kinlen Road, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,750,000 Agent : O Gorman Properties

Kincora is a thoroughly renovated Edwardian five-bedroom home, built in 1902 as part of the Burnaby estate.

It lies on Kinlen Road in Greystones Co Wicklow, at the edge of the more recently developed part of the coastal town, where there is a plethora of schools, sports clubs and shopping centres and is also within walking distance of the town, South Beach and the Dart station.

This semidetached property impresses right from the outset with a covered porch with columns, tiled and fitted with a bench at its end. A large, triple-aspect bay window extends from the front of the house and to its left is a new extension that sits well within in the facade.

The front door has glass panels around it and opens on to a fresh hallway, from where the vibe is decidedly coastal.

Two original reception rooms, the drawingroom and sittingroom, lie either side of the hall, both of which feature their original features such as wide-plank floors, pretty tiled fireplaces and picture rails. The drawingroom is particularly lovely, with its wide bay window facing the fireplace.

A door leads from the drawingroom into the new extension that wraps around the side and rear of the house, considerably extending the footprint.

The owners have also created a large diningroom with a vaulted ceiling and a garden room and a spacious kitchen. It’s all designed in an airy, Hamptons-inspired coastal style, with country-style units in the kitchen anchored by a duck-egg-blue gas Aga cooker.

A large square island divides the kitchen from the garden room and the dining area. This is a space made for entertaining, which the owners love to do.

The rest of the ground floor comprises a cloak area around the corner from the kitchen, a utility room tiled in the same marble floor as the kitchen, a guest WC and a room looking out to the garden in use as a serene home office.

The garden is a good size and well planted with a garden room in the corner that gets plenty of use in the colder months as well as the warmer seasons thanks to its central stove. A large patio lies outside the back of the house and there’s a treehouse in the corner.

There are four large bedrooms on the first floor, all with original fireplaces, and the main bathroom sits to the back of the house. The owners replaced all the bathrooms when they did the extension in 2015 so everything feels box fresh, ready for new owners to move right in.

The principal bedroom suite is lovely, painted a deep blue with the large bay window clad with louvred shutters adding to its charm and low-key glamour. Doors open up in a bank of fitted wardrobes through to the en suite which features Mediterranean-style tiles.

New stairs were built to follow the style of the original when the attic was renovated to create a room on the second floor. This would make a super spot for guests as there is another bathroom with shower or it could suit a student or young adult living at home needing their own space.

It’s obvious a huge amount of work, thought and care has gone into this renovation which has resulted in a charming Edwardian property with every modern convenience.

A new gas boiler was installed this year and the Ber rating is B3. With the current owners moving on to a new project, they have placed Kincora on the market with O’Gorman Properties, seeking €1.75 million.