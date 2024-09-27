What will €295,000 buy in Norway, France, South Africa, Mexico and Roscommon?

Norway: Aseral

Dating from 2010, this lovely wooden cabin extends to 143sq m with an additional 62sq m on a side terrace. Located in the popular ski resort of Eikerapen, it has year-round usage due to its proximity to a wide range of facilities for activities besides skiing, such as fishing, walking and hiking trails. With a combination of Scandinavian style and functionality, it has an open-plan living/dining area, four bedrooms, a sauna and laundry and is being sold fully furnished. Price: 3.29m NOK/€281,332. Agent: eiendomsmegler1.no

Detached four-bed in Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Ireland: Co Roscommon

Situated close to the village of Cloonfad in Co Roscommon, this detached four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 304sq m, and has an adjoining double garage divided into three separate zones. The Ber C1-rated property has three reception rooms and lies at the end of a tarmac driveway flanked by mature hedging and trees. It has a large patio to the rear and enjoys lots of privacy due to its location. Price: €295,000. Agent: dng.ie

Three-bed period house in Gascon village, Midi Pyrenees, France

France: Midi Pyrenees

With a prime location in the heart of Gascon village, this three-bedroom 227sq m house offers a blend of rural living with village life. Entered through a courtyard with ancient stone walls, the property has far-reaching views of surrounding valleys and the medieval village it occupies. Interiors are charming, with exposed stone walls and spacious reception rooms, while the courtyard offers an outdoor room in summer months. There’s also a room in the attic, which has been converted as guest accommodation, where an upper platform houses a custom-built bed. Price: €295,000. Agent: blissimmo.com

One-bed apartment in Jalisco, on the Pacific Coast in Mexico

Mexico: Jalisco

Known for its mariachi music and tequila, the province of Jalisco lies in western Mexico on the Pacific Coast. This apartment, despite having just one bedroom, extends to a considerable 97sq m. Its location close to the metropolitan area means cultural and social amenities are just minutes away. Communal facilities include a sky fitness centre on the roof, which has a 280m running circuit, meeting areas and a chill-out area. With a number of outdoor workstations, all of which have wifi, the scheme is under 24/7 monitoring and surveillance for security. Price: $328,682/€295,402. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

READ MORE

Spacious three-bed in Bryanstown Country Club estate, Sandton, South Africa

South Africa: Sandton

Conveniently located in the Bryanstown Country Club estate, this spacious three-bedroom house has three reception rooms in addition to a well-stocked kitchen. Along with a study and laundry room, there are three garages, a storeroom and a covered patio leading to an outdoor swimming pool. The gardens have a hot tub, solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. There is 24-hour security. Price: R5.85m/€303,318. Agent: sothebysrealty.com