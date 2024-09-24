Crampton-built apartment with its own garage in Donnybrook for €565,000

3 Brendan House, Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is in one of the most sought-after areas in the city

Back in the 1930s there was uproar and strong opposition against the decision by Dublin Corporation to construct flats or apartments in the city. Described as “inhuman packing cases”, the biggest fear back then was that the units would become “breeding grounds for Communism”, as noted by Dr Ruth McManus on historyireland.com.

Though this was an effort to eliminate the city slums and awful living conditions of the impoverished, it wasn’t really until the 1950s that private apartments began to be constructed, and by the 1990s we were building about 5,000 apartment units a year.

Units constructed in the 1960s and 1970s can offer greater space and light compared with newer builds, but one of the most compelling features of apartments constructed back then was their location, which offered an affordable way to purchase in a home in upmarket residential areas.

This is the case for Brendan House on Brendan Road in Donnybrook. Located just off Herbert Park, at the junction of Brendan and Argyle Roads, its location is one of the most sought-after areas in the city. Close to Ballsbridge and within minutes of an abundance of amenities, its location allows residents to walk to supermarkets, artisan eateries and the city centre itself.

The block was designed by Ian Roberts of McDonnell & Dixon Architects and was constructed by G&T Crampton over the period 1966-1967. The first-floor unit has been fully renovated and modernised since 2020 under the guidance of an architect. It now has buckets of bespoke built-in storage areas and enjoys an abundance of natural light. This is due to the fact that the apartment has a dual aspect, with large windows in each room.

One of the issues with older apartments can be outdated and non-energy efficient windows. Here they have all been replaced with triple glazing – which improved the units’ energy rating to C1 while also providing sound insulation. Though the fact that it lies in a quiet location means sound should not be an issue.

The property has also had a full upgrade of electrics and plumbing, so is in turnkey condition.

The apartment consists of two double bedrooms along with a light-filled living/diningroom, off which lies a kitchen with herringbone timber flooring.

Many more recently built apartment blocks in the city and its environs do not provide parking for all units, but here in Donnybrook, number 3 Brendan House has its own secure garage with an electronically operated door, providing further storage and/or private parking away from the elements.

It should be noted, however, that Brendan House does not have a lift.

The apartment, which has an annual service charge of €2,000, has now been launched to the market seeking €565,000 though DVW Smyth.