What will €199,995 buy in the US, Spain, France, Sweden and Cavan?

Despite its seclusion, this Virginia, Co Cavan home is about an hour to Dublin.

Ireland: Virginia, Co Cavan

Set in Corronagh Forest, this 75sq m log cabin, with a Ber of D1, lies near the shores of Lough Ramor and has direct access to a jetty, which will interest boating and fishing enthusiasts. With lake views, it has three double bedrooms and an open-plan living space that opens out on to a large balcony. Despite its seclusion, it’s about an hour to Dublin. Price: €199.995. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Geraldine O’Reilly.

Spain: Murcia

Located 2km from the sea in the town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this two-bedroom fully furnished ground-floor apartment/bungalow extends to 63sq m. It also has an 11sq m sun terrace. In excellent order throughout, communal facilities include a swimming pool and private parking. Local facilities are within walking distance and Alicante Airport is an hour’s drive away. Price: €199,995. Agent: spotblue.com

France: Prayssas

This stunning period property on a third of an acre was once a boys’ school and requires renovation. Set over four floors with a surface area of 450sq m, it is laden with character having details such as exposed stone walls and a stone-clad tunnel. The town, located in the Aquitaine region, has a leisure centre, music academy and sports facilities include an equestrian centre. The property which is equidistant between Toulouse and Bordeaux, could make a superb home. Price: €199,000. Agent: maisonssud.com

United States: Virgin Islands

With breathtaking sea views, this 115sq m condominium has an open-plan layout and private patio. Dating from the 1970s, it has one bedroom and a laundry and storage unit lies adjacent to the front door. Located in the heart of La Croix, the waterfront unit is within a gated community which has a communal pool. Price: $218,500/€198,127. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Sweden: Varmland

Dating from the end of the 19th century, this 184sq m house has five bedrooms and lovely interiors. In typical Scandinavian design, it is bright with spacious rooms and a west-facing veranda. It sits on a good-sized plot, which has a recently built carport with extra storage and a carpentry shed in addition to an earth cellar. The property is within walking distance to swimming and lake fishing, a school and local amenities. Price: 2.35m SEK/€205,920. Agent: maklarhuset.se