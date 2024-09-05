New three- and four-bed homes close to Delgany from €650,000

Address : Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €650,000 Agent : Savills

Delgany village has become a popular location for young families looking to put down roots in a well-established community close to all amenities and with easy access to both Dublin city and the great outdoors. Delgany has the advantage of being close to the sea and to the main N11 transport hub, and also right next door to Greystones with its boutiques, cafes, sport and leisure clubs and Dart station for convenient commuting to the city centre. So it’s no surprise to find there are a number of new housing schemes near the village, including Littlebrook and Eastmount, all offering elegant living in a scenic setting.

Melwood is a new boutique development of 19 family homes built by Thornlee Homes, just a minute’s drive north of Delgany village. It’s a mix of four-bedroom detached, semidetached and end-of-terrace houses, and three-bedroom semidetached and midterrace houses. Thornlee Homes is owned by David Browne, former head of new homes at Savills, and this is his first foray into home-building. With his experience in selling houses, he knows what buyers are looking for in a new home, and Melwood sets out to tick all the boxes for busy, active families.

Three-beds start at €650,000 for units measuring 114sq m (1,236sq ft), while four-beds start at €815,000 for units measuring 136sq m (1,446sq ft). These properties are being launched to the market by Savills on Thursday, September 5th. The houses are built to be energy efficient, with high levels of insulation in the walls, floors and roofs, and excellent airtightness to prevent heat loss. All houses will have an impressive A2 Ber rating, and will be nearly zero energy building (NZEB) compliant.

The external finishes are all high spec, with Vandersanden brickwork, rendered finishes and ashlar detailing, and most of the homes have reconstituted stone surrounds to accentuate the external windows and doors made by Grady joinery. The uPVC fascia, soffits and gutters are designed to be durable and maintenance free.

Inside, the high ceilings downstairs add a sense of space, and the walls and ceilings are a neutral off-white, a clean palette that will accentuate any decor you choose. The skirting and architraves are sleek and streamlined, the staircases have a contemporary look, with inlaid spindles and handrails, and the antique bronze ironmongery gives everything an air of sophistication. The bedrooms feature full-height built-in wardrobes with lots of hanging rails and shelves for optimum storage.

The bathrooms and en suites have tiled walls, and the main bathrooms and en suites have wall-mounted chrome heated towel rails, bath screens and shower enclosures, while the downstairs toilets have stylish vanity units and decorative floor tiles.

The kitchens are hand painted, with high-quality quartz worktops, upstands and splashbacks, and Neff oven, hob, extractor fan, microwave, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. The utility rooms are plumbed for washing machine and dryer. The energy-efficient heat pump system maintains a comfortable ambient temperatures all year round, and underfloor heating means no need for radiators to take up wall space. It’s all controlled easily by a digital remote panel, and a pressurised hot-water system ensures a strong, consistent flow from taps and shower heads.

Each house is wired for Siro fast broadband fibre, and fitted with low-energy, low-cost lighting, plenty of power points and smoke and heat detectors.

The back gardens have seeded lawns and patios finished with Boyne Valley silver paving, and have wall-mounted lights, double sockets and an outdoor tap. Each house has a private cobble-finish driveway for off-street parking, and the houses are wired for EV charging.

Delgany is a pleasant village with a number of amenities including schools, shopping, restaurants and cafes, including the well-known Firehouse Bakery, the Pigeon House, The Wicklow Arms, The Horse & Hound and the Bear Paw, plus the ever-popular Fat Fox coffee stall. Delgany Golf Club and Greystones Golf Club are both close by and it’s a short drive to visit the popular Powerscourt Estate and waterfall, or go for a hike on the Sugarloaf.