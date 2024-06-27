Killiney home on four acres with tennis court and unparalleled views for €4m

Address : Flagstaff Hill, Genalua Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €4,000,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Prospective buyers with deep pockets in search of a truly special property may find exactly what they are looking for at Flagstaff Hill on the Glenalua Road in Killiney, a cul-de-sac with many outstanding properties. The four-bed house on two levels boasts 360-degree views over Dublin, and on a sunny, breezy day, the views from the top of the hill are breathtaking.

Offering complete privacy and unrivalled freedom on a 1.6-hectare (four-acre) site with unparalleled views, the expansive 296sq m (3,186sq ft) two-storey home is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €4 million. The current owners bought it in the 1980s in a private sale and had requirements for a large home with room to build a tennis court. The owners’ children spent their childhood climbing and scrambling over the rocky outcrop of Flagstaff Hill.

A gated entrance opens on to a Scots-pine-lined avenue and the first sight of the granite boundary wall that runs around the four acres of the property. Built in the 1950s, it was originally a bungalow constructed over a carport, until the present owners reconfigured the basement in 1988, creating a large multipurpose room with kitchenette and shower room, a separate entrance, and its own slanting wall of granite.

Steps lead to the first floor which is extensively faced with granite. The open door of the entrance hall offers tantalising glimpses of the shining blue sea and leads to a trio of reception rooms that flow effortlessly into each other, creating a suite made for entertaining. With hardwood floors, impressive fireplaces and classic decor, a drawingroom, a sittingroom and a diningroom all present unique views of the incredible aspect.

Views of the sea extend from Howth to Bray head, the Dublin mountains are topped by the Wicklow peaks of Djouce and War Hill, and to the back of the house the diningroom offers views over the city – its spires and landmarks visible as far north as the eye can see. A balcony wraps around all three sides of this end of the house, with doors opening on to it. Stairs lead down to the multipurpose room below with another door outside.

The kitchen is to the back of the house and shares the same views as the diningroom. A utility lies to the right of the kitchen with a door out to the garden. The other half of the house, past the entrance hall has four bedrooms, two of which are en suite. All are good-sized doubles; the bedroom to the front has a wonderful dual aspect, which, along with its en suite, will be sure to spark arguments among siblings over who gets it.

The main bedroom was added by the owners in 2003. They extended the room right out, adding a dressingroom and an en suite with full bath. The views from here, as from almost all of the rooms in the house, are glorious. The roof was also redone as part of the renovations, and the Ber is a D1.

A beautiful lawn lies to the front, with the tennis court lying the far side of the cobble-locked drive. An old white iron gate opens on to the hill, which has a series of meandering paths leading over its height. It is studded with seating areas, shady places and two sheds, and – as if this house and garden were not a magical enough spot – there is also a charming children’s den.

