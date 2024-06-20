Stylishly designed two-bed on pretty Georgian terrace in Rathmines for €950,000

Address : 5 Bessborough Parade, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €950,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The imposing green copper dome of the Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners in Rathmines dominates what must be one of the prettiest terraces in Dublin, Bessborough Parade. The terrace, in a cul-de-sac of 16 houses built in a gentle, barely discernible curve that follows the line of a stream that feeds into the Swan river, is named after John William Ponsonby, the fourth earl of Bessborough, lord lieutenant of Ireland during the early Famine years in the 1840s.

Number 5 is a pretty two-bed Georgian that has been upgraded over the last couple of decades by its owners, current and previous, and now presents in great condition to the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €950,000. The 133sq m (1431 sq ft) Ber-exempt house is midway down the terrace, which is filled on its far side by new architectural builds, so one side of the street is Georgian and the other is modern, creating an intriguing streetscape.

A small front garden is tucked behind iron railings, and red tiles lead to the front door, which is topped by an intricate fanlight. Once inside the hall, an arch frames the stairway, and on the left is the front reception room, which has a stunning window, the original joinery painted a deep grey. A cast-iron fireplace is topped by a huge, specially sourced mirror. A pair of alcoves flank the fireplace and could easily be filled with shelving.

Sliding pocket doors with panels of glass lead through to another reception room, with inbuilt cupboards to minimise clutter. This room also has a cast-iron fireplace and steps that lead down to the kitchen. New oak floors were laid throughout the ground floor in 2019. The owners did everything they could to maximise space, installing a leather banquette and a long, narrow kitchen table. They removed an island that had been installed by previous owners and painted the walls white to maximise the light pouring in from the roof lights in the extended-height ceiling.

A large stove is surrounded by tiled walls with a tiny niche beside it filled with slate shelves. The countertops are white quartz, and behind the kitchen is a guest loo with tall cupboards for storage. Designer Emma Lamb worked with the owners on the two bathrooms, helping to create a unique home.

On the return the owners turned what had been a room into a gorgeous bathroom with utility room behind it. Green panelling, spot lighting, a washstand from Bath House in Monkstown and moody green tiles in the shower rise to the tip of the apex roof. Stone tiles are underfoot and there is underfloor heating under the tiles.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor; the main has stunning windows, cast-iron radiators, wardrobes and storage custom built by joinery firm Rhatigan & Hick. A framed panel with Manuel Canovas wallpaper makes a calming centrepiece behind the bed. Spiral stairs rise to an attic room. This would make a great office, with views of the Rathmines rooftops through the Velux window.

The garden lies outside the kitchen doors and is a charming mix of wood and stone, maintenance free and gets both morning and evening sun. The copper dome of the church frames the top of the garden walls.

The owners will miss the central location between Ranelagh and Rathmines and the convenience of the quiet street. It’s a seven-minute walk to both Ranelagh and Charlemont green-line Luas stops and there are plenty of buses into the city on the nearby Rathmines Road. Schools in the area are plentiful, with Ranelagh Multi-Denominational School nearby and St Mary’s College only a couple of streets away.

