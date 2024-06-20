Irish buyer pays near-record €6.6m for Dublin 4 penthouse

Since the record for the most valuable transaction in the Irish apartment market was set at Lansdowne Place with the €7-million sale of one of its penthouses in autumn 2023, the next highest-value sale at the scheme, and in the overall Irish market, has now been recorded at €6.6 million.

An Irish buyer is understood to have acquired 21 the Templeton and will join the likes of pop star Rod Stewart and former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane as an owner at the high-end residential scheme in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The sale of the 3,454sq ft penthouse, complemented by a 1,879sq ft roof terrace and a second 189sq ft terrace, was completed on May 22nd last, according to the latest returns on the Property Price Register. While the transaction is accorded a lower value of €5,814,978 on the register, that figure does not take account of the 13.5 per cent VAT rate applied to new-build properties. The price paid for the property once VAT is included comes to €6.6 million. It is understood the inclusion of contents of the show unit brought the final sale price to €6.85 million.

Located on the seventh floor of the scheme, 21 the Templeton comprises three bedrooms with en suites, a walk-in wardrobe off the main suite, a toilet, a living/diningroom, a lounge, a kitchen and a laundry room.

Since the sale of the most expensive unit so far sold at the scheme, 24 the Burbidge for €7 million last September, there have been a total of 32 further sales recorded on the register excluding 21 the Templeton, ranging in value from €1.1 million to €4.95 million.

There are 25 units remaining at Lansdowne Place, consisting mostly of one- and two-bedroom offerings, as well as two further penthouses with asking prices of €6.5 million and €7.5 million respectively. The sale of the properties is being handled by joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Savills.

Developed by Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land on the site of the former Jurys and Berkeley Court Hotel, Lansdowne Place will be seen by many as fulfilling Sean Dunne’s original boom-era vision for the site as an exclusive, concierge-serviced enclave comparable to those found in cities such as London and New York. The scheme offers residents extensive private amenities on site, including a 24-hour concierge service headed by Liam Guerin and access to a fitness suite and wellness centre. Further amenities include a morning lounge with coffee, pastries and papers, a formal lounge for meetings as well as a meeting room that can be used as a dining space for larger dinner parties.

In a nod to the site’s historic use as the location for Trinity College’s Botanic Gardens, the outdoor spaces incorporate a private botanic garden of their own. Lansdowne Place is, to this day, bounded by the original wrought-iron Richard Turner railings that surrounded Trinity’s gardens for more than 100 years.