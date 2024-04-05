Spacious Tudor-style seven-bed in Blackrock for €2.95m

Address : Coulridge, 11 Granvile Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Knight Frank

A large, detached house on 0.4 of an acre in Blackrock, Co Dublin, looks like an English Tudor-style home, with its steeply-pitched terracotta-tiled roof, front-facing gables, traditional English brickwork and black-painted hardwood timbers. It’s no accident: the owners of Coulridge loved the house they lived in in Surrey in the UK in the 1980s – so when they built their own house here after returning to Ireland, they designed it to look very much like the one they had left behind in England’s home counties.

They bought 11 Granville Road in 1995 and got planning permission to essentially tear down all but two walls of the original house and rebuild. One of the owners, a chartered civil engineer, project-managed the building of their new home over the next 18 months. A perfectionist, he’s proud of the attention to detail in its design: all internal doors, floors, architraves, skirting, dado and picture rails are solid pitch-pine timber, windows are all double-glazed, clad externally in aluminium with timber interiors.

Now Coulridge at 11 Granville Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin, a 465sq m (5,000sq ft) seven-bed is for sale through Knight Frank for €2.95 million. Near the top of Newtownpark Avenue, and close to the N11, it has views of Howth from the top floor.

It’s a very spacious house (with 9ft-high ceilings throughout) which includes a large sunroom; an under-eaves top floor fitted out as separate self-contained accommodation; a garden house that has been used as a home office and a large utility room-cum-second kitchen. Other features include a three-phase electrical supply (most homes have single-phase), central vacuuming, a fast-speed electric car charger, pop-up pumped irrigation system in the garden and a Bosch boiler that’s just two years old. Number 11 has a B3 Ber.

The rooms on the ground floor all flow easily into each other, and all those at the rear open on to a terracotta-tiled patio. On the left of a large front hall are the living room and dining room, both with prettily tiled coal-effect gas fireplaces with timber mantelpieces. They are connected by double doors in a wide arch; glazed double doors in another wide arch open from the dining room into the sunroom. This was previously a conservatory but the owners found it too hot and converted it to a sunroom with a solid insulated roof and triple-glazed windows and doors; it has a remote-controlled ambient lighting system, two Velux windows and a floor tiled with Italian marble.

Doors into the large kitchen open from the front hall and the dining room. It’s a bright country-style kitchen, with a Belfast sink, large dresser and a timber-topped island; there’s a large roof light over the island, roof beams and glazed patio doors opening into the garden.

There’s a snug family room off the kitchen, with a fireplace like those in the living room/dining room and patio doors opening on to an outdoor space with an electrically controlled awning. The large utility room with terracotta-tiled floor is fitted out as a second kitchen. There’s a toilet off it, and a door to the garage, which is used for storage and is also control central: controls for the zoned heating system – from where you can control heat in all the rooms – is here, as is the security camera system, the surround-sound music system and the vacuum unit. (There’s also plenty of space for wine storage.)

That’s not all the downstairs rooms: on the right of the front hall there’s also a bright home office facing the front garden and a snug TV room, a toilet and a good-sized hall closet.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms on the first floor, four of them en suite, and a family bathroom. There’s good storage in all the rooms as well as on the landing. The large family bathroom is floored with Italian marble and has a shower and a clawfoot bath.

Fifteen steps up to the top floor bring you to the 37sq m (400sq ft) attic space, which includes a large living room, two separate rooms – one set out as a bedroom, the other used for storage – and a shower room. It has one Velux and four standard windows: those at the front have good views across the sea to Howth. It is wired and plumbed for a kitchen installation; new owners could turn this into a self-contained apartment.

Steps from the patio at the back of the house, bordered by palm trees, lead to a large garden that’s mainly in lawn, fringed by mature trees and bushes. Two paths cross at its centre to lead to a 16.2sq m (175sq ft) stone garden house concealed behind a hedge; there’s a gazebo on the other, the roof of which mirrors the roof of the house. The owner used the garden room – which is insulated and has a bathroom – as his home office during the Covid-19 pandemic. A golf putting green and a bunker sit between the gazebo and the garden house.

There’s a gated side passage from the back garden to the gravelled front garden, where there’s room to park five cars behind electronic front gates.