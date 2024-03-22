What will €539,000 buy in Portugal, South Africa, France, Norway and Limerick?

Ireland: Ballingarry

This historic house on more than two acres in an elevated private setting is on the edge of Ballingarry village, Co Limerick. It is known as the Turret – parts of which date from the 17th century – and it was restored and enlarged in the 19th century and has 325sq m of space over five floors. Retaining lots of character including marble and limestone fireplaces, shutters and a courtyard to the rear, it needs updating as the Ber is E2.

Price €539,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

Portugal: Viano Do Castelo

This four-bedroom property of traditional Portuguese design, on almost three quarters of an acre, dates from 1900. It comprises two villas and a three-car garage, it includes a swimming pool – installed in 2021 – and decked area. The property lies about an hour from Vigo Airport, and about three kilometres from the beach and train station.

Price €565,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: Chateau-Garnier

This seven-bedroom house – currently in use as a B&B – extends to a generous 503sq m. It is midway between the airports of Poitiers and Limoges. It sits on 1.5 hectares and comes with a two-bedroom guest cottage and heated swimming pool. There are ample outbuildings for renovation, subject to planning permission, that could offer a rental income.

Price €530,000

Agent french-property.com

Norway: Fossingfjord

This three-bedroom cottage, dating from 1962, on the sunny side of Fossingfjord, has its own shoreline, jetty and private beach. It gets sun all day and there are great views from the cabin, which also has an outdoor terrace with an open fireplace. The property, which has a mooring for a boat, can be reached in about a two-hour drive from Oslo.

Price NOK 6.3m/€543,762

Agent krogsveen.no

South Africa: Gauteng

This off-grid house lies in the Intaba Estate and has four bedrooms, all of them en suite. It extends to a whopping 1,000sq m, and also has an apartment and two staff suites along with five garages set in an indigenous landscaped garden with koi ponds and a natural pool. It is on just over an acre and has lots of handcrafted interior finishes.

Price 11m ZAR/€532,951

Agent sothebysrealty.com