Ground-floor apartment in desirable spot on Northumberland Road for €550,000

Northumberland Road in Ballsbridge is without a doubt one of the most desirable places to live in the Dublin 4 area. It’s an easy commute if you happen to be working in the city centre or at the docklands, while several buses stop along the road. Dart stations at Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road are both within easy reach and take about a 10-minute stroll to reach.

Quillsen has just launched apartment 6 at 55 Northumberland Road to the market. The ground-floor unit in the three-storey period pile has two bedrooms and was recently renovated to a high standard. Accessed from the side – so there’s no traipsing up and down the granite steps – it extends to 55sq m (590sq ft) in total.

It benefits from a southwesterly orientation, and has private residents’ parking to the rear, where there is secure parking for a number of vehicles inside electronic gates.

The unit has its own entrance to the side of the main door

Kitchen

Surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens to the front, the property is close to a number of well-known eateries in the area.

Marble features extensively here both as flooring in the hallway, livingroom, bathrooms and bedrooms, while it is also used in the worktops in the all-grey fitted kitchen.

It’s all very new and its turnkey condition means new owners will just have to unpack in either bedroom; one of which is a single while the second is a double.

In terms of schooling, there are about six national schools less than a kilometre away, while the location has five secondary schools within walking distance with many others accessible via public transport. For commuters, the Aircoach stops just down the road and, if you have to drive, using the tunnel will have you at Dublin Airport in less than half an hour.

Livingroom

Shower room

For sports, the area is awash with clubs with swimming, tennis, rugby and squash all available locally, while three yacht clubs are a few stops away in Dún Laoghaire if you take the Dart.

Apartment number 6 is Ber exempt as number 55 Northumberland Road is a protected structure, according to Quillsen which is handling the sale of the unit, which is now on the market seeking €550,000.