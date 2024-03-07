New homes: apartments from €620,000 in Carrickmines and houses from €650,000 in Leopardstown

Address : Brennanstown Wood, Carrickmines and Clay Farm, Leopardstown Price : €620,000 Agent : Savills

Brennanstown Wood, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Launched last year, the new development at Brennanstown Wood in Carrickmines by Park Developments will comprise 82 one-, two- and three-bedroom A-rated apartments, along with two- and three-bedroom penthouses when complete. Savills has launched a penthouse show apartment which is now available for viewing.

Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, units in this scheme are roomy, with square footage on a par with your average three-bedroom semidetached houses, so will also appeal to families, as the sense of scale could allow them to reside here long-term. The development offers direct access to Cabinteely Park, allowing ample green spaces for recreation and leisure, while there’s also a kids’ playground on site.

Brennanstown Wood apartments

Penthouse at Brennanstown Wood

Penthouse at Brennanstown Wood

Bedroom in the penthouse

In terms of accessibility, units are about an eight-minute walk from the Luas Green Line Carrickmines – adjacent to the M50 motorway – so there are excellent transport links, and the journey time to St Stephen’s Green is about 35 minutes.

The final units in the leafy development include two-bedroom dual-aspect apartments extending to 97sq m (1,045sq ft), priced from €620,000; three-bedroom 127sq m (1,373sq ft) units, priced from €695,000; and two-bedroom penthouses in low-rise blocks, with an area of 116sq (1,254sq ft), available from €850,000.

Each apartment is bright, spacious and A-rated, and comes with a private balcony. Bespoke kitchens are by O’Connor’s of Drumleck and include Silestone counter tops, a Quooker hot-water tap and Siemens integrated appliances, while penthouses also have a wine fridge. Underfloor heating – including through common areas – is standard, as are high ceilings, and triple-glazed Aluclad windows by Rationel. All builds adhere to NZEB (Near Zero Energy Building) standards, and each unit comes with one parking space, pre-wired for electric vehicles (EVs). All units are also pre-cabled for connections to the Virgin and Eir broadband networks.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Meanwhile, the latest phase of the development at Clay Farm in Dublin 18 has also been launched to the market by Savills. Situated in nearby Leopardstown, a great attraction to the development is the fact that it is enveloped by 14 acres of natural eco parkland and wild habitats.

In terms of access, it’s just a short walk to the Luas Green Line stop at Leopardstown Valley, a 28-minute Luas ride to St Stephen’s Green and a three-minute drive to the M50, while an 11-minute spin will have you in Dundrum Town Centre. But you won’t have to travel that far for shopping, as the development is less than 150 metres from Leopardstown Shopping Centre, anchored by Dunnes Stores.

Clay Farm

Livingroom at Clay Farm

Diningroom at Clay Farm

Accessible leisure activities include limitless hiking in the Dublin Mountains framing the scheme, providing endless tracks and trails for mountain biking.

For families, there are six primary and seven secondary schools within a 20-minute radius, according to Savills.

The release will see 26 homes with sizes ranging from 111sq m (1,200sq ft) to 165sq m (1,779sq ft) brought to the market. A new showhouse of the three-bedroom Elder type house is now available to view.

As with the Park Developments scheme at Brennanstown Wood, Clay Farm properties are A2-rated, energy-efficient homes built to the NZEB standard that helps to reduce their environmental footprint by using renewable energy sources. All units are powered for electric car charging, while Heatmiser thermostats allow for energy saving and remote-control heating from your smartphone, while heat-recovery systems are designed for 24-hour exhaust ventilation to extract stale, moist air from kitchens, bathrooms and en suites.

Prices for the three-bedroom houses at Clay Farm start from €650,000, while four-bedroom units are priced from €715,000, through Savills.