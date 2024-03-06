Renovated and extended on Furry Park Road for €975,000

Address : 6 Furry Park Road, Killester, Dublin 5 Price : €975,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Furry Park Road in Killester dates from the 1930s and takes its name from the imposing Georgian pile Furry Park – one of the earliest surviving buildings in the Killester-Clontarf area, which was a safe house for Michael Collins and his crew during the War of Independence.

Number 6 was last for sale in 2019 and appears on the Property Price Register as having been purchased by its owners for €610,000 in 2020. The old brochure is still online, so you can compare how much work has been done. Back then it had a low Ber of F, measured 136sq m (1,464sq ft) and had Willy Wonka-toned purple carpets.

Since then the double-fronted house has been renovated, extended a bit to the rear and now measures 160sq m (1,722sq ft). Its Ber is now a much more covetable B1, which is excellent given the house is almost 100 years old.

Hall

Livingroom

Open-plan kitchen/living area

It’s really a complete transformation of its former self, which owners attribute to builder Pat Nolan Building Services. Structural engineering firm MTW Partnership was also on hand. “They moved the staircase forward 3ft, so it made room for a toilet underneath, while the study was kept the same size. Similarly, upstairs, they rejigged the layout of the landing, which in turn gave an en suite to the principal bedroom.”

The house is approached by a gravel drive with parking for at least two cars. As soon as you step into the front hallway, the line of sight leads out to the rear garden.

Kitchen

The room is bathed in light thanks to lots of glazing

Study

At hall level lies a home office/study in what was last used as a bedroom, now kitted out with smart inbuilt units, opposite a formal living room. Farther down the corridor lies a large open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Here a central Silestone island divides the kitchen – designed by PK Kitchens – from the dining area. The whole room is bathed in light from overhead skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, and opens out to a patio, also designed by builder Pat Nolan. Here a raised patio – with clean lines from porcelain tiling – makes maximum use of its southerly orientation. Beyond is lawn, where the family’s children run about to their hearts’ content.

The property has four bedrooms

Patio

Upstairs are four bedrooms – the main one en suite – and a family bathroom.

It has been the first home together for owners here, who renovated, had two children and now, with a growing brood, are upsizing locally. They love how practical the house is and take with them many great memories. To this end, they have placed their house on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €975.000.