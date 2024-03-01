What will €199,500 buy in France, Denmark, Spain, South Africa and Tipperary?

Ireland: Cloughjordan

This delightful Ber-exempt old schoolhouse dates from 1824 and stands on a 1.5-acre site. It extends to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) and is in need of renovation, but has superb interior features you don’t come across that often and could be transformed into an amazing home. It should qualify under the vacant property refurbishment grant.

Price €199,500

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Talbot

France: Villefagnan

This lovely house with its striking arched entrance has eight bedrooms, as it was at one stage occupied by three families. It extends to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) and has three large and most interesting buildings to the rear in a cobbled courtyard. The house, which is within walking distance of all main amenities, will need some renovations.

Price €194,500

Agent beauxvillages.com

Denmark: North Jutland

Interiors of this two-bedroom house are lovely, with wood floors, exposed redbrick walls and a contemporary raised corner stove. The property was thoroughly modernised between 2019 and 2021 so is in walk-in condition. Gardens have been planted with myriad purple flowering plants and pear trees.

Price 1.475m DDK/€197,848

Agent villadsenbolig.dk

Spain: Gran Canaria

This one-bedroom apartment in the popular area of Patalavaca has views of the sea and Anfi del Mar. It extends to just 34sq m and has a west-facing terrace that allows for marvellous sunsets. An electric awning covers the entire terrace, and the complex has a large communal pool with terraces. It is near the Radisson Hotel and the town of Arguineguín.

Price €189,000

Agent realinvestgrancanaria.com

South Africa: Western Cape

This three-bedroom house overlooking Dana Bay, with direct access to a pristine beach, extends to 229sq m (2,464sq ft). The house, standing on 0.1 of an acre, is in a modern, secure complex and has an expansive sun deck overlooking the water with an inbuilt barbecue. Each bedroom has its own balcony. The location, while within a conservation area with an abundance of wildlife, is also served by lots of amenities.

Price 4.25m ZAR/€204,127

Agent sothebysrealty.com