Cool minimalist cottage with two-storey extension in Ballsbridge for €995,000

Address : 4 Estate Cottages, Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €995,000 Agent : Owen Reilly Estate Agents

Number 4 Estate Cottages is a very cool, minimalist-designed home that underwent a total renovation by a previous owner who just so happened to be an architect; a fact evident by the clever layout, ample storage and extensive glazing that allows for light to pour into the living spaces at every opportunity.

This house is the epitome of a sleek city home for young professionals, complete with an enviable glazed mezzanine-level office, likely to appeal to those working for a tech company nearby who can afford to buy in this sought-after area.

The neutral colour scheme throughout the two-storey cottage does not pop in the photographs as much as it does in person, and the wow-factor of the large open-plan kitchen/living/dining space to the rear also must be seen to be appreciated.

Number 4 is in a quiet cul-de-sac off the Shelbourne Road surrounded by attractive historical redbricks with pitched roof doorways, believed to have been originally built for those working on the Pembroke Estate. Although identical from the outside, not all the cottages have been extended as number 4 has, which stretches to 108sq m (1,163sq ft) including a two-storey rear extension. This property is Ber exempt, but it is cosy thanks to underfloor heating at ground-floor level.

Kitchen

Diningroom

Living area

The 20sq m (215sq ft) decked-roof terrace is also a big selling point of the cottage, large enough to host a group of 10 or so for a barbecue.

The current owners bought the home in 2022 – for €1.05 million, according to the Property Price Register – and, having since upgraded the main shower room and the en suite in the second bedroom, are placing it back on the market as they hope to move closer to the sea. It is being listed through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €995,000.

You enter the property through a pretty pale-pink front door. Down two steps, the livingroom sits on the left with textured light-grey wallpaper, built-in shelving, engineered walnut flooring and an inset gas fire – although, the owners say they have not had call to use it thanks to the underfloor heating.

Livingroom

Office

Open-plan living area, view from the office mezzanine

The front wall of the cottage is exposed and painted white to create a cool feature, which is carried through to the double en suite bedroom across the hall, complete with built-in sliding-door wardrobes and a freshly fitted out en suite, fully tiled with white marble-effect tiles and a grey vanity unit.

The open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom sits off the end of the hallway. When you enter the space the eye is drawn to the floor-to-ceiling windows of the extension and the office visible through glass on the mezzanine level. The high vaulted ceiling has three rooflights overhead, shedding even more light on proceedings.

The kitchen has light-grey units and brown marble-effect countertops with integrated appliances. The ample dining area features a square of exposed brick on the side wall and a pendant light above the dining area. Down two-steps from the livingroom is a cosy living space with a cylindrical wood-burning stove.

At the top of a floating staircase to the left of the living area is the office, with two rooflights and built-in storage cabinets, from which you can survey the entire living area. A useful utility space and guest loo sits off the living space.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Shower room

The private back garden, laid as a patio, is accessed through French doors off the diningroom, with ample space to sit outside, two storage sheds and a rack for hanging bikes. There is also access to the rear laneway.

The stairway to the main bedroom is tucked away off the diningroom, in what is likely to once have been an attic space, which was extended to the rear. The main bedroom is a good size with panelling and LED lighting behind the head of the bed, with a vaulted ceiling over it, and plenty of built-in storage.

French doors open out to the roof terrace, with anthracite decking, built-in bench storage, an outdoor corner sofa, power outlets and even a wine fridge to top it off. The space is a total sun trap, the owners say, and with parking for a car dealership behind it, it is not overlooked by other houses.

Sun deck

Back garden

The updated shower room on this floor also has white marble-effect tiling, this time with gold fittings for a bit of added luxury. The terrace is also accessible from a door off the landing, which is handy if you do not want guests traipsing through your bedroom.

There are several coffee shops less than two minutes’ from the house including Ballsbridge Speciality Coffee kiosk directly across the road and Avoca a bit further down. The owners tend to walk their dog around Herbert Park, just a short stroll a way, where they also go to the Sunday market. Big rugby fans, the owners say living in walking distance to the Aviva Stadium will be the thing they will miss the most about the area.