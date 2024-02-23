What will €145,000 buy in France, Peru, Italy, Canada and Connemara?

Ireland: Connemara

This two-room traditional stone cottage – to be auctioned next week – has an open fireplace and lies on 9.7 hectares (24 acres), with seven beaches on the holding. With a roofless second cottage and shed, it had planning permission (since lapsed) to renovate the units into a coastal bolt-hole.

Price: AMV €145,000

Agent: dng.ie

Peru: Lima

Lima in Peru

Extending to 90sq m (968sq ft), this contemporary two-bedroom apartment lies within the Ocean Reef Club in San Bartolo. The principal bedroom has sea views and the unit has a laundry room, staff bedroom and a covered car parking spot in the basement. Communal facilities include children’s and adult pools, direct beach access, a yoga room, gym, sauna and spa.

Price: $160,000/€148,806

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Verteuil-sur-Charente

Verteuil-sur-Charentes in France

It will be the skyline that seals the deal on this lovely four-bedroom village house. Overlooking weathered terracotta rooflines, there is also a view of the village chateau complete with capped turrets. It has simple rustic charm, with burnt-sienna tiling, open fireplaces and a super outside oven.

Price: €145,000

Agent: tic-ruffec.com

Italy: Cisternino

Cisternino in Italy

This quite amazing property is a trullo; a traditional Apulian dry stone house in need of renovation. Dating from the 1800s, it has nine conical roofs, giving amazing interior spaces. You’ll also find an ancient oven and ancillary buildings, while the property is surrounded by cherry and olive trees.

Price: €139,000

Agent: camvillas.com

Canada: Lac Bouchette

Lac Bouchette in Canada

If you are in need of a complete getaway, this holding consists of a chalet dating from 1975 and a 42ft trailer providing a four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit that sits on a 2-acre site. It also has a jetty to its own private lake – which can be stocked.

Price: CA$229,000/€157,600

Agent: sothebysrealty.ca