Take a dip in the sea and enjoy 180-degree maritime views from Dalkey home for €3m

Though dating from the 1970s, the real character of Lisancarrig on Coliemore Road in Dalkey was added during a renovation and remodel 30 years ago. Back then renowned architect Robin Mandal designed the house to fit in effortlessly with its surroundings.

When you have a backdrop of Dalkey Island, the Muglins and Kish lighthouses, it makes sense that this house would be fully integrated to take advantage of its coastal setting and 180-degree views over the water.

All it takes is a peek at the main bedroom; it’s almost like being on a ship due to the proximity of the water and lots of glazing. What is particularly lovely about this room is a corner window, where you could sit for hours watching the comings and goings of kayaks, swimmers and seals, not to mention fishing boats docking in Coliemore Harbour up the road, laden with the fruits of Dublin Bay, including lobster and langoustines. There’s also a decked balcony here for morning coffees. This space has steps down to the lower garden, a paved and walled area that is sheltered somewhat by the natural windbreak that is Dalkey Island.

But it’s not just the views. This 186sq m (2,000sq ft) house, which was exhibited at the RIAI architecture awards in 1998, has the benefit of being “pied dans l’eau”, literally translating to “foot in the water”; only about 54 houses along the Dublin coastline have this distinction. What it means is you can hop down the steps at the end of the garden for a morning dip. More bathing spots include Coliemore Harbour and Whiterock beach off Vico Road, while Dillon’s and Sorrento park are on the doorstep for those who prefer strolls to swims.

It’s a hidden enough spot thanks to mature plantings out front, providing plenty of privacy, and an ample gravelled parking area.

It has three bedrooms in total: two on the upper floor of the main house and a third in a self-contained unit, which has a kitchen, sittingroom and dining area.

Inside the main house is a kitchen/breakfast room, a sittingroom – with an impressive Italianate fireplace – and a sun room that opens out to the garden with floor-to-ceiling glazing looking out to Dalkey Island on one side and across Dublin Bay to Howth on the other.

Lisnacarrig needs an upgrade (its Ber is D2, there’s quite a bit of pine, and some carpets are stained) but it’s a project many architects would give their eye teeth for. Possibilities are endless as the house, unlike many of its peers here, is not on the Record of Protected Structures.

There’s also potential with the ancillary accommodation, subject to the necessary planning requirements.

It’s not just the maritime location that makes it attractive, but also the proximity of Lisnacarrig to the village of Dalkey; one of south Co Dublin’s most sought-after suburban addresses with a plethora of shops, pubs and leisure facilities. Nearby are numerous sporting facilities such as golf, rugby and football, not to mention the yacht clubs down the road in Dún Laoghaire.

In terms of transport, there’s a regular bus and Dart service to the city centre and, to get away from it all, boats at Coliemore Harbour offer ferry trips to Dalkey Island, where you can explore its vibrant wildlife.

Lisnacarrig is for sale with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €3 million.