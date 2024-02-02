What will €180,000 buy in Norway, Donegal, Spain, France and Argentina?

Norway: Valdres

This two-bedroom, 64sq m cabin, close to ski slopes and with year-round road access, was constructed in 1964. The property was upgraded over the past three years, with an extension added in 2021, an upgraded electrical system, a new terrace and new double-glazed windows. It is a 13-minute drive to a ski lift and has year-round leisure potential.

Price 2m NOK/€176,920

Agent privatmegleren.no

Ireland: Donegal

This two-bedroom cottage in Bunaman, a few minutes from the village of Annagry, is on 11 acres with unrestricted views over Heather Lough. It’s in good condition throughout, though the Ber of G will need to be addressed to make the house more energy efficient.

Price €179,950

Agent Campbells Auctioneers

Spain: Cadiz

This ground-floor apartment extends to 64sq m plus an additional 9sq m terrace. The two-bedroom unit has contemporary interiors and is on San Miguel Street, which connects to the historic centre of Sanlucar de Barrameda and the local promenade and beach. It is a five-minute walk from Cabildo Square; the cultural centre with restaurants, bars and boutiques.

Price €180,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: Autignac

Having started life as a cafe and post office, this 125sq m property has been renovated into a charming three-bedroom house. All bedrooms are en suite, and the property has a new roof, electrics and plumbing. It is in the heart of the village, a 25-minute drive from the coast and a 20-minute drive from the airport at Beziers.

Price €179,900

Agent francepropertyangels.com

Argentina: Buenos Aires

This one-bedroom apartment is not large, at 38sq m, but is in a 38-storey tower facing Paseo del Bajo and Puerto Madero, with views of the dock and river. There are more than 1,500sq m of amenities, such as fitness and yoga centres, adaptable work spaces, a library and pool. The unit has a balcony and includes a parking space.

Price $194,600/€179,099

Agent sothebysrealty.com