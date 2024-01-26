What will €295,000 buy in France, Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Cork?

Ireland: Macroom

Interiors of this three-bedroom converted farmhouse are lovely. It extends to 118sq m (1,275sq ft) and is on half an acre in Co Cork. There are two sheds and an outhouse on the property, which has a Ber of C3, and its own private water supply.

Price €295,000

Agent klauctioneers.ie

France: Morzine

The apartment is in Morzine, France and dates to 1997

This two-bedroom apartment is two kilometres from the centre of Morzine. It extends to just 42sq m (452sq ft). It dates from 1997, has been well maintained and has lovely views to the valley and comes with a parking space, cellar and ski locker.

Price €295,000

Agent french-property.com

Sweden: Varmland

This property in Varmland, Sweden has rental potential

This traditional 282sq m (3,035sq ft) house dating from 1820, on almost two acres, has been restored with old-world charm. It has five bedrooms and a patio with a swimming pool along with an indoor sauna. In addition, it has a barn with four stalls, a granary, garage and earth cellar and lies close to lakes and forests. The land has rental potential.

Price 3.2SEK/€281,239.

Agent svenskfast.se

South Africa: Western Cape

The house in Western Cape, South Africa is nestled among old Milkwood trees

This seven-bedroom house on a private third of an acre extends to a generous 519sq m (5,586sq ft). It is nestled among old Milkwood trees and has an additional two-bedroom unit underneath that could offer staff or rental lodgings. Outside is a swimming pool, barbecue area, a double garage, carport and two workrooms. The property is less than three kilometres from the scenic Wilderness Village and beach.

Price 6.3m ZAR/€304,981

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Italy: Sicily

This is a two-bed property in Sicily, Italy

This two-bedroom apartment overlooking the sea and the port of Aci Castello on the Sicilian east coast is just a few minutes from the city of Catania and a 30-minute drive from the airport. The self-contained unit extends to 127sq m (1,377sq ft) and has a laundry room. The views of the sea and Byzantine fortress will be the clincher for this charming spot.

Price €280,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com