What will €200,000 buy in Norway, France, South Africa, Spain and Wicklow?

This wooden cabin is perfect for year-round leisure activities, such as fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing

Norway: Saltstraumen

Perched at the water's edge, this 65sq m (700sq ft) wooden cabin is perfect for year-round leisure activities, such as fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing. The interiors are lovely with a simple Scandinavian feel. It is located near the strait of Saltstraumen, which has one of the strongest tidal currents in the world, and the area is noted for its abundance of fresh fish. Price: 2.102 million NOK/€185,798. Agent: eiendomsmegler1.no

The property has an open-plan kitchenette/living area warmed by a solid-fuel stove, a large rear garden and off-street parking

Ireland: Wicklow

Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft), this two-bedroom traditional-style thatched cottage is within walking distance to the village of Knockananna, the second-highest village in Ireland. It has an open-plan kitchenette/livingroom warmed by a solid-fuel stove, a large rear garden and off-street parking. The Ber of E1 will need addressing though. Price: €200,000. Agent: kwa.ie

This four-bedroom house is located in the tiny village of Ariege, which is less than five minutes’ drive from Varilhes for all amenities

France: Dalou

This four-bedroom house is located in the tiny village of Ariege, which is less than five minutes’ drive from Varilhes for all amenities. It has 135sq m (1,453sq ft) of floor space, with lots of storage in the attic, which could also be converted, as could the garage space in a courtyard to the rear. It’s a popular spot so the house could well have rental potential. Price: €190,000. Agent: selectionhabitat.com

The property has five communal pools, landscaped gardens and sea views from its generous sun terrace

Spain: Costa Blanca North

Dating from 2012, this two-bedroom terraced house extends to 130sq m over two floors. Located on the hillside Monte Ponoig known as Sleeping Lion Mountain, the property is part of a quiet residential complex. It has five communal pools, landscaped gardens and sea views from its generous sun terrace. Price: €195,000. Agent: unicvillas.com

Gardens at the property in Gauteng, South Africa have a pool, gazebo and built-in bar

South Africa: Gauteng

Situated on a half-acre site, this five-bedroom house extends to a considerable 484sq m (5,210sq ft). With three reception rooms – all of which open to the garden – the property has a spacious principal suite in a bedroom wing. It also has a one-bedroom self-catering cottage and a staff suite. Gardens have a pool, gazebo and built-in bar. Price: 3.7 million ZAR/€182,123. Agent: sothebysrealty.com