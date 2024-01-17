Four-bed close to amenities on Blackrock’s Carysfort Avenue for €1.095m

Address : 9 Carysfort Avenue Upper, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,095,000 Agent : DNG

Number 9 Carysfort Avenue Upper, in a convenient location between the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan, ticks quite a few boxes for those in search of a family home with its four double bedrooms and a good-size rear garden and patio. It also has two formal reception rooms along with a kitchen and breakfast room. It last sold when it was on the market in 2018 for €995,000, according to the Property Price Register.

While it was in good condition and had previously been upgraded back when the current owners bought it, they too engaged contractors to further improve the 180sq m (1,937sq ft) property. The entire rear and side of the house was wrapped in insulation, while insulation was piped into the front facade to retain the maintenance-free red brick. The attic was also insulated, and this combined with double-glazed windows now gives an improved C2 Ber rating.

Off the entrance hall are two formal reception rooms to the left, while there is an office, a utility room and a bathroom to the right. The centre of the hall leads to an all-white kitchen with a dual-fuel range with a six-ring gas hob. From here is a breakfast room and lounge with access to the rear garden.

The family added a second patio at the end of the garden and upgraded the patio just off the kitchen with new slabbing. Should new owners wish, there is room to extend to the rear – subject to planning permission – and the fact that the site has side access to the rear garden negates the need to trundle through the property for maintenance.

To the front, the driveway, which has parking for a number of cars, has new cobblelock paving set behind electric gates for privacy and safety.

The location is close to amenities, including the new Dunnes Stores on Newtown Park Avenue and numerous in-demand schools. For commuting, it lies just off the dual carriageway with the quality bus corridor and is close to the M50, while the Dart in Blackrock is within walking distance. The area also has a new two-way cycle lane, allowing for a safer cycling environment for those commuting to work and school by bicycle.

The property, in excellent condition, is now on the market through DNG, seeking €1.095 million.