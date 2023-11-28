Dip your toes in turquoise waters at Galway home for €950,000

Address : Ballindoon, Aillebrack, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway Price : €950,000 Agent : DNG Martin O'Connor

View this property on MyHome.ie

This property standing on an acre about 10km from Clifden ticks quite a number of boxes given its picturesque location in the heart of Connemara.

Its generous 329sq m (3,541sq ft) of floor space over two floors offers lots of space for large family holidays or indeed as a permanent home.

Constructed to capture majestic views, the architect-designed house overlooks the waters on the Wild Atlantic Way. Lots of investment such as natural slate roofing, geothermal heating, solar panels along with Aluclad windows and doors gives an impressive energy rating of B2.

The livingroom is warmed by a stove

Kitchen

Open-plan living area

But the special selling point is that the property has steps down to a stunning white sandy beach, accessed from a grassy path, so you can be in the turquoise waters within minutes without ever having to leave your own property.

READ MORE

Inside its cut-stone exterior is an open-plan design consisting of a bright and spacious livingroom, with a solid-fuel stove and fully fitted eat-in kitchen. Thanks to this area being triple aspect – as well as dual height – it gives a great sense of space and light, while also taking in those spectacular sea views.

Beach behind the house

Also on this level are a utility room, a sittingroom and three double bedrooms, all of which have en suite bathrooms, while the main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe.

Off a mezzanine upstairs are two large rooms; one of which has an en suite, while the other has a stove, making the house flexible to suit and accommodate various requirements.

Constructed about 15 years ago, it’s in walk-in condition, though new owners may want to paint some of the wood for a more contemporary feel.

Mezzanine

Bedroom

Two large rooms lie upstairs

The fact that there’s an outside shower will be good news for water sports enthusiasts, so no lugging in sandy gear after surfing at nearby Dunlaughin, which is the best beach for surfing in the whole of Co Galway.

The local pier, where you can buy buckets of fresh fish, is within walking distance and the fact you have Connemara Smokehouse nearby means home-smoked salmon, tuna and mackerel are available year round.

Should golf be your choice, the local Connemara Golf Links course at Aillebrack is an enduring monument to its designer Eddie Hackett, and has a bar and restaurant specialising in local seafood. Farther afield are Clifden and Roundstone – both of which are a 20-minute drive away – while five minutes up the road is Keogh’s of Ballyconneely, serving food from morning until night.

Ballindoon, which takes its name from an extinct volcano at nearby Doon Hill, is now on the market through DNG Martin O’Connor, seeking €950,000.