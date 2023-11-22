Rare Georgian manor on the banks of the river Shannon for €1.2m

Address : Shannon View, Chapel Hill, Castleconnell, Co Limerick Price : €1,200,000 Agent : Savills and GVM Auctioneers

You could wait decades for one of the historical houses along the river Shannon to come to the market in Castleconnell, Co Limerick. But, in recent years, four of them have sold: Island House, a six-bed Georgian gem on a nine-acre island achieved €2 million in March this year, while Stormont House, another Georgian on the water, sold for €995,000 in October. These sales follow the sale of Worlds End House in 2018 for €1.55 million and Shannon View in 2022, which also achieved €1.55 million.

They date from a time in the mid-18th century when a building boom in the Co Limerick village began. Its peaceful riparian setting along the river and the accompanying fishing rights – the Castleconnell Salmon Fishery is one of the most prestigious in the country – were attractions, coupled with the fact that the location was a well-known spa resort, reputed to cure everything from ulcers to jaundice.

Last sold just over a year ago, Shannon View has now come to the market again, seeking €1.2 million through joint agents Savills and GVM Auctioneers. Its owners, despite falling for the period pile “with spectacular views both up and downstream where you really feel connected to nature” are moving for work reasons.

Extending to 470sq m (5,059sq ft) with five bedrooms, the imposing pile has a wonderful view of the river Shannon from its two-acre site on Chapel Hill on the fringe of the bucolic village.

With lovely views of the water, the property has three fine reception rooms in the form of a dining, drawing and family room

Approached by a sweeping tree-lined driveway, the three-bay two-storey-over-basement house dates from about 1830 and was constructed for the local land manager. Fully refurbished in 1989 under the guidance of local conservation architect Brian Grubb, according to current owners, who themselves redecorated the Ber-exempt house in 2022.

Besides its location at the water’s edge, it will be the notable period features such as its classical Georgian staircase, coving, decorated fireplaces and timber sash windows that will appeal.

With lovely views of the water, the property has three fine reception rooms in the form of a diningroom, drawingroom and family room, where double doors open on to a large patio, also with river views. Also on this floor are a large eat-in kitchen and a bathroom.

At basement level lie a large games room, study, utility and store room for wine, while upstairs on the first floor are five bedrooms of good proportions, two of which are en suite, along with a family bathroom. As you would expect, the principal is expansive and has lovely views of the water.

Further accommodation can be found in a courtyard to the rear of the house. Of traditional construction, a coach house complete with carriage arch serves as a reminder that horses were the mode of transport when this house was constructed. Measuring 90sq m (969sq ft), the coach house with lovely cobblestone flooring, could be converted into further accommodation or a home office or gym, as could a gate lodge at the entrance to the property, which is in need of refurbishment. “The previous owner came and showed us where salmon would have hung on hooks to smoke the fish in the outhouses and where the stable lads would have had a rest in the rafters of the coach house,” says the owner. “Her husband, a great gardener, planted snowdrops and lined the driveway with daffodils and tulips so colour starts in spring and the gardens [on two acres] really come to life.”

As houses like these are as rare as hen’s teeth, chances are Shannon View won’t remain on the market for very long.