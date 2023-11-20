Four under €365,000: homes in Dublin 5, Dublin 18, Kildare and Cork

58 The Elms, Newbridge, Co Kildare

This four-bedroom detached property comes to the market in the bustling town of Newbridge with a generous 126sq m (1,356sq ft) of space. The Elms is just a 20-minute walk from the town centre, offering pubs, restaurants, the Whitewater Shopping Centre and Odeon Cinema. It is also a 25-minute walk from Newbridge train station with regular services to Heuston Station in Dublin.

The property, which has a C3 Ber, has two reception rooms to the front of the ground floor, the smaller of which would make a great home office or playroom. There is a large kitchen-diner to the back with double doors out to the huge lawned back garden, which faces south. The kitchen units have been painted black but are quite dated and the room requires new appliances. There is also a utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor.

There are three double bedrooms, an en suite off the main one, and the main bathroom on the first floor. Most of the house is freshly painted with laminate wood flooring. This spacious home is on the market through DNG Doyle, seeking €365,000.

135 Annamoe Drive, Cabra, Dublin 7

Cabra

This well-located two-bedroom midterrace home, extending to 56sq m (603sq ft), comes to the market in Dublin 7. It is within handy reach of the city centre, with the TU Dublin Grangegorman campus just a 10-minute walk away and Smithfield just 10 more minutes beyond that.

There is a driveway to the front of the property. The sittingroom sits to the front of the ground floor, off which is the kitchen. Laminate wood floors in the sittingroom are likely to suit most tastes, while the kitchen would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade and a splash of colour on the walls.

There is also laminate flooring in the good-sized double bedroom on the first floor and in the single. The main bathroom fits a bath but could also do with some TLC. The E2 Ber rating is quite low, so a prospective owner may want to consider potential costs of improving it.

The property benefits from a 43ft-long back garden so there is scope to extend the kitchen in the future, subject to planning permission. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Phibsborough, seeking €360,000.

2 College Lawn, College Manor, Cobh, Co Cork

Cobh

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with a modern fit-out in the harbour town of Cobh, Co Cork. Recent upgrades to the property, including the installation of triple-glazed windows, boosted its Ber to a B3, which should help to keep running costs down.

There is a double driveway up to the house, with planting along one side and a facade accented by grey features. Inside, the livingroom, with dark laminate flooring, opens into the kitchen-diner, which features modern high-gloss units and a central island. Glazed double doors open out to the back garden, which features a raised terrace and decking.

Upstairs the two double bedrooms and the single room have been finished to a high standard, as well as an en suite and the main bedroom. Some feature wallpaper in the house may not be to everyone’s taste but that can be easily changed. This home, extending to 95sq m (1,023sq ft), is on the market through Johanna Murphy & Son Estate Agents, seeking €320,000

Sandyford

69 Castle Court, Kilgobbin Wood, Sandyford, Dublin 18

This top-floor two-bedroom apartment in Sandyford comes to the market having been well looked after by its previous owner. Castle Court is just a two-minute walk from the Gallops green line Luas stop, a five-minute drive from the Carrickmines Park retail scheme and a short distance from the M50 motorway. For those worries about living on the top floor there is a lift in the building, and it offers secure underground parking.

The apartment of 61sq m (657sq ft) has a C1 Ber. There is very little a prospective buyer would need to change about this home, which overlooks a landscaped communal garden. The living/diningroom, with an electric fire at its centre, gets lots of light from glazed double doors, which open on to a balcony. The kitchen is off the living space and features cream wooden units.

The main bedroom has built-in storage around the bed and an en suite, while the second bedroom is a smaller double; both have grey carpet. The main bathroom is quite big but could do with some brightening up. This apartment is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald’s Foxrock branch, seeking €365,000.