What will €240,000 buy in France, Italy, Sweden, the UK and Cork?

France: Salles-la-Source

Your very own slice of history lies in this 220sq m four-bedroom unit within this stunning 12th-century chateau. With a magnificent renaissance fireplace, flagstones, turrets and towers, the period details are superb. It is divided into several dwellings, and includes two outbuildings that would work as workshops or garages. It needs some work – such as a new septic tank – but more than makes up with period details. Price: €240,000. Agent: selectionhabitat.com

Ireland: Skibbereen

Three-bedroom house in Skibbereen

In west Cork and close to Skibbereen’s town centre and the community school, this three-bedroom house on St Fachtna’s Terrace has a C3 Ber and an open-plan livingroom/kitchen with a west-facing patio. In addition, it has a 20sq m studio in the rear garden that could work as a home office. Price: €240,000. Agent: patmaguireproperties.com

Sweden: Vasterbotten

Two-bedroom cabin in Vasterbotten

Surrounded by mountains, this two-bedroom cabin is located on a slope in an area that offers hiking, cross-country skiing and fishing. Inside the 90sq m wooden cabin, ceilings rise to more than 5.5m giving an open airy feel. It also has a steam sauna, a separate guest room, scooter garage and shed. Though it feels miles from anywhere, the nearest town is 8km away. Price: 2.795SEK/€241,138. Agent: husmanhagberg.se

United Kingdom: Manchester

Apartment development in Manchester

In a new luxury development between Manchester city centre and Media City UK, this waterfront location combines city living with wide open green spaces. With 24-hour hotel-style concierge, the one-bedroom unit is part of a development of 500 apartments across two adjacent buildings. Communal facilities include a high-tech gym and car parking. Price: £202,361/€231,951. Agent: spotblue.com

READ MORE

Italy: Piacenza

Castle complex in Piacenza

Set in the 13th-century castle complex of Niviano, this two-bedroom unit extends to 120sq m and overlooks a sunny 200sq m courtyard with exclusive use. It also has a garage, and is 14km to the city of Piacenza, with its closest airport at Parma, which is 54km away. Price: €235,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com