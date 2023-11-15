Nod to the nautical at sophisticated Dún Laoghaire home for €795,000

Address : 6 Kelly's Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

A short walk around the corner from the path along Dún Laoghaire harbour sits a bright, well-appointed detached home with a sophisticated interior. The house was bought by the current owner in 2017 after it had been developed by a family member and designed by architect Claire Hyland, who ensured natural light flows in from every conceivable angle.

Number 6 Kelly’s Avenue extends to 89sq m (958sq ft) with two double bedrooms and makes the most of its location with a west-facing outdoor courtyard and windows designed to maximise sea views from the first floor.

“It’s a magical spot,” says the owner, who bought the property as a Dublin base having previously lived in a country house in Co Kildare. Her plan was to eventually name it Soalheiro which means “happy, sunny place” in Portuguese, she says, before her overseas travel resulted in a permanent relocation, leading her to place this considered home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €795,000.

Living area. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Kitchen/livingroom

Kitchen

The property, on the left side of the avenue when viewed from the harbour, has a railed-in front yard facing on to the street and a security-protected entrance gate on the right. Residents can apply for a parking permit, and the owner says she has never struggled to find a space.

READ MORE

You enter the property into the paved courtyard adorned by raised flower beds and olive trees; its westerly aspect means it benefits from afternoon and evening sunshine. There is also a good-sized shed for storage. With two substantial glazed double doors from the house opening on to this space, it is easily incorporated as an extension of the living space.

Stepping inside, the cosy living area featuring a rectangular electric fire has white walls and oak floors, which continue into the kitchen and dining areas. The ceilings are high, with recessed lighting, and natural light flows in from the glazed double doors and a rectangular window high on the wall facing the street. Windows and rooflights have been used to great effect throughout, flooding this home with light.

Dining area

Courtyard

Although the ground floor is open plan, each area feels like its own defined space. The lovely kitchen of blue units was made by Blackrock Kitchens and features lots of deep drawer storage, much more practical for finding what you’re looking for than cupboards. There is a large island with drawers underneath and a circular wooden inset that you can sit at. White timber panelling is used on the understairs wall and to camouflage a utility cupboard, giving a nautical look the owner chose to complement the property’s location.

Timber panelling achieves the same effect in the dining area that occupies the arm of the L-shaped living space, providing room for a large rectangular table, with a roof light overhead and double doors on to the courtyard. A modern wet room/guest loo sits off the dining area.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

A window off the landing provides the first views of boat masts at Dún Laoghaire harbour at the top of the road. The second bedroom, a good-sized double, sits directly across from the of the stairwell, with built-in storage and shelving. It also enjoys views of the water in the distance.

Natural light has been optimised to maximum effect in the main bedroom across the hall, which has a west-facing rectangular window high above the headboard and an angled dual-aspect window, providing a lovely seating nook facing towards the sea. A bright shower room sits off the landing.

Number 6 Kelly’s Avenue is energy efficient, with an A3 Ber, and is very economical to run, the owner says. It is just a five-minute walk from Dún Laoghaire Dart station, and the village’s restaurant and cafes as well as the newly renovated Dún Laoghaire Baths for a tea or coffee at the Happy Out cafe and the East Pier for walks. Westwood Gym, the Pavilion Theatre and the IMC Cinema at the Bloomfield Shopping Centre are also close.