What will €230,000 buy in Norway, Thailand, France, Mexico and Clare?

Norway: Rogaland: It has a jetty with moorings and is close to a sandy beach which has barbecue facilities

Norway: Rogaland

Dating from 2017, this holiday home set over two levels extends to 72sq m. With one bedroom, the unit has a large sunny terrace as it faces southwest. It also has a jetty with moorings and is close to a sandy beach which has barbecue facilities. The unit, with simple Scandinavian decor comes fully furnished and has a sofa bed for overnight guests. Price: 2.69m NOK/€226,995. Agent: meglerhuset-rele.no

Ireland: Liscannor: It currently has just one bedroom but there’s also a loft for overnight guests

Ireland: Liscannor

Dating from 1820, this charming cottage extends to 89sq m (958sq ft). It currently has just one bedroom but there’s also a loft for overnight guests. The real selling point of this property on half an acre, is its proximity to Liscannor village and its views of the ocean. It has period features such as a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a stove, a panelled vaulted ceilings and Liscannor flagstone flooring. Price: €230,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McMahon

Thailand: Bangkok: With bird’s eye views over the city through floor-to-ceiling glazing, the unit has a small kitchen and air conditioning

Thailand: Bangkok

Located on Sathorn Road, close to Chong Nonsi Station, this fully furnished one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium extends to 46sq m. With bird’s eye views over the city through floor-to-ceiling glazing, the unit has a small kitchen, air conditioning and benefits from communal use of a swimming pool, fitness centre, rooftop facilities and 24-hour security. Price: €236,612. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: L'Isle-Jourdain: et behind stone pillars at the end of a lavender lined drive, the centrepiece of this house is a 300 year old staircase

France: L’Isle-Jourdain

Situated in a small town on the river Vienne, this stone house retains many period features and lies on mature gardens. It also has a 45sq m workshop in addition to the 173sq m three-bedroom house. Set behind stone pillars at the end of a lavender lined drive, the centrepiece of this house is a 300 year old staircase. Details such as marble fireplaces add to the charm of the place, which is a kilometre from the central square in the town which has a swimming pool, tennis court and water-skiing. Price: €230,000. Agent: french-property.com

READ MORE

Mexico: Guanajuato: Set over two floors, the property has a rental history and is being sold fully furnished

Mexico: Guanajuato

Extending to 115sq m, this three-bedroom condominium house is located within the Residencial Tierradentro, about ten minutes from downtown San Miguel Allende. Set over two floors, the property has a rental history and is being sold fully furnished. It has a roof garden with a pergola and grill for entertaining. Communal facilities include a club house, pool, gym and padel tennis court. Price: $250,000/€232,858. Agent: sothebysrealty.com