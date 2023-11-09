Detached Rokeby Park five-bed near Lucan village for €1.1m

Address : 58 Rokeby Park, Lucan, Co Dublin Price : €1,100,000 Agent : DNG Lucan

Here’s an opportunity to acquire one of Rokeby Park’s former showhouses, the Swan, built in 2017 and still in perfect condition. A luxurious five-bedroom detached home, it lies to the back of this low-density development built by O’Flynn Capital Partners on the outskirts of Lucan, right beside St Catherine’s Park with its 200 acres of woodland and open spaces.

The estate of 71 homes has an almost American suburban feel, featuring open areas and large back gardens. Number 58, which has a 29m-long garden, is being brought to the market by DNG Lucan, seeking €1.1 million.

The interiors of the showhouses were kitted out by Jennifer Grace of the Good Room, and the classic look she espoused is wearing well. High-gloss porcelain tiles bounce light around the ground floor with ceilings raised to a height of three metres. The hallway has decorative cornicing and wall panelling, and bevelled glazed doors lead to a stylish sittingroom on the left, with a wood-burning stove, a cream stone surround, handsome built-in timber units, a chandelier and timber floors.

A study lies to the right, where a bay window overlooks the front garden. Its red-and-black colour scheme will probably need a refresh but it’s well fitted out with inbuilt units and shelves. Also on the ground floor is a guest WC and a utility room but the south-facing kitchen/dining/livingroom at the back of the house is what gives this property its wow factor.

This is a beautiful space, cleverly split into three areas with a superb Cawleys kitchen to the left, dining area in the centre and living area to the right, all overlooking the long garden that has an Indian sandstone patio outside the French doors leading outside. The kitchen has hand-painted Shaker-style units, Silestone countertops and a large island.

A clever feature is walls that slightly extend by a couple of feet into the different living areas, providing a clear delineation of space. The living area has a wood-burning stove, which, along with the fire in the sittingroom, is unusual in an A-rated home – it has an A2 Ber – and would be hard to find now. There’s also a bank of units and shelving here housing the TV.

The first floor has four bedrooms and two of these are en suite. All sanitary ware in the house’s five bathrooms is Villeroy and Boch. The rooms are wallpapered and the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe/dressing suite separating the bedroom and the en suite, making for a complete retreat of a room.

The overall area of the house is 260sq m (2798sq ft). Another flight of steps leads to the second floor, which comprises a large, dual-aspect room, a storage area and a shower room. This is fitted out as a gym with a large mirrored wall but it could also serve as a teenage den or family cinema room, or indeed serve as a further bedroom, bringing the total to five.

Rokeby Park is just a five-minute drive away from Lucan village; to walk would take just under 25 minutes. Although surrounded by fields and farmlands, the amenities of Lucan are all close by. Fee-paying schools in the area include King’s Hospital, Castleknock College and Mount Sackville. Access to local employers Intel and Hewlett Packard would be swift and, for recreation, the Hermitage and Lucan golf clubs are close by.