Just a lick of paint required to revive former rental in Ringsend for €395,000

Address : 102 Fisherman's Wharf, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €395,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

The location near the modern hive of enterprise at Grand Canal Dock is sure to attract prospective buyers to this two-bedroom former rental property in the Fisherman’s Wharf development in Ringsend.

This home, one of the townhouses in a mixed development, has been well looked after by its owner and tenants, and a fresh lick of paint to banish its magnolia-coloured walls will go a long way to uplift the interior. It comes to the market through Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €395,000.

The two-bedroom property, extending to 64sq m (689sq ft) with a D2 Ber, is in the far corner of the gated development in a square taken up mainly by apartments, with a mechanic’s garage on one side, which could either be a godsend or a hindrance, depending on your viewpoint.

Hallway

Living area

Kitchenette

You could certainly live here car-free with the amenities of Ringsend on your doorstep, including Ringsend park and regular buses toward the city centre, and Grand Canal Dock and its Dart station also just a short walk away.

READ MORE

A few metres up from the development is the East Link toll bridge over the Liffey, leading to the 3Arena on the opposite bank.

You enter this home into an open-plan living area; there is a sitting area to the front with a wood-burning stove at its centre, beyond which is a dining area with a modern kitchenette built into the right-hand corner of the room. The kitchen doesn’t require upgrading and is likely to suit most tastes, with white wooden units, silver fittings and a white metro-tile splashback. The sink unit fits neatly in the nook under the staircase and a small breakfast bar adds extra drawer storage and a place to sit.

Bedroom

Bedroom

There is recessed lighting and wooden floors throughout the living space, which could do with being sanded for a fresh look.

Upstairs, the shower room sits to the rear of the first floor; it has a large shower and space for the washing machine in the corner but it would benefit from a pop of colour to freshen it up. There are two good-sized double bedrooms to the front of the property; one has wooden floors while the second has a dark-green carpet that a prospective owner would likely remove.

There is no outdoor space accompanying this home but there is plenty of parking available in the square.