Large, private home with nearby woodland walks in Donabate for €1.45m

This outstanding property just beside the village of Donabate is sure to elicit plenty of interest from those in search of a large home with good security and privacy. It was built in 2017, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an area of 525sq m (5,651sq ft). As its name would imply, it’s beside Newbridge House and Gardens, with its traditional farm, walled garden, 370 acres of open land and woodland walks. This contemporary offering is on the market through DNG McKenna Healy, seeking €1.45 million.

A secure electric gate opens to reveal the house, designed by architect Joseph English, set in landscaped, easy-to-maintain gardens. The hallway soars to a double-height atrium with a sweeping staircase made of dark-stained oak. To the left is a guest cloakroom and the first of the home’s six bathrooms, and to the right of the entrance hall is an attractive study, divided into two working spaces, one of which is an enclosed glass box with extensive built-in shelving and a herringbone washed oak floor.

Materials are high quality. The doors are huge with deep frames, and ambient lighting is employed extensively. A ground-floor guest bedroom with en suite lies to the back of the entrance hall on the right, and on the left is a comprehensive utility and laundry room larger than most kitchens.

The back of the house faces south and has a kitchen/dining/livingroom that is simply enormous, with a kitchen by Arena to the left, complete with a large island and a breakfast nook, with views over the garden. The living area has more beautiful custom cabinetry, in the same stained oak used throughout the house. A dual-aspect stove here adds warmth to the huge spaces, and there is a family room on the other side of this wall, with relaxed seating, herringbone parquet flooring and a wood-burning-effect stove under the TV.

This is a house that keeps on giving when it comes to relaxing zones to chill out in, and once the concertina doors of the kitchen are opened back, an air-conditioned sunroom lies between the back of the house and the garden.

As well as a lot of space, this house unsurprisingly has a lot of tech, with the latest and most efficient ground-source heat pump and mechanical air-recovery system giving it excellent air quality and an A2 Ber rating. An advanced alarm and camera system is accessible from the owners’ devices, a wifi-enabled music system runs throughout the house and the lighting is considered and well-designed.

Upstairs, all of the four bedrooms are en suite, and three of them give on to a magnificent canopied balcony with glass balustrade. One of the rooms is used as a home gym, with a mirrored wall, access to the balcony and, tucked at the end of the house, a beautifully designed home sauna.

The main suite is a showstopper, with recessed ceiling and ambient lighting, a sliding door opening on to the balcony, taupe carpeting, an extravagant bathroom with his-and-her showers behind a huge free-standing bath, and built in cabinetry more usually seen in a livingroom than a bathroom. The bathroom opens into a vast dressingroom with more of the handsome herringbone flooring used downstairs and bespoke cabinetry.

It’s a quick stroll into Donabate village from the property, with a train station from where you can commute into Connolly station in less than half an hour. For schools, Donabate has a community college and four national schools including an Educate Together and a Gaelscoil. The nearby beaches have garnered a reputation for surfing and kitesurfing, and with the M1 close by, access to Dublin Airport is a swift 15 minutes.