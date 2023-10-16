Four under €275,000: homes in Louth, Wexford, Cork and Meath

Wichita, 37 The Laurels, Dundalk, Co Louth

Dundalk in Co Louth continues to offer a steady stream of affordable, up-to-date homes to the residential market for those looking to live in a vibrant town that’s chock-full with amenities, while being an hour’s train journey from Dublin’s Connolly station.

Number 37 The Laurels is a three-bedroom detached home in a residential area, about a 15-minute walk from the town centre and the train station. Extending to 116 sq m (1,249sq ft), it has a livingroom to the front of the ground floor, with a second reception area to the centre, flowing into the kitchen at the rear.

The kitchen is contemporary, with light-grey wooden units and an island/breakfast bar over which hang pendant lights. The room gets plenty of light from huge French doors, opening out to the big, lawned back garden. There is also a utility room and a guest loo off the kitchen.

The upstairs is laid out as two double bedrooms – the main has built-in wardrobes – a single bedroom and the bathroom. This attractive home with a B3 Ber is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, seeking €275,000.

8 Woodlands Drive

8 Woodlands Drive, Gorey, Co Wexford

This three-bed terraced home in Gorey, Co Wexford, benefits from a modern kitchen and a converted attic room. Extending to 139sq m (1,496sq ft), it has a good sized livingroom to the front of the property which connects to the airy kitchen/diningroom through wood-framed glass-panel double doors.

The kitchen has sleek, white handleless units and a central island/breakfast bar. There is also a wood-burning stove which adds cosiness to the space, with wood-effect laminate flooring underfoot. The dining area has a roof light overhead and looks out toward the back patio through French doors. There is also a utility space and a guest loo in the nook under the stairs.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, the main is en suite, a single bedroom and the main bathroom. There is also a converted attic room. With a B1 Ber, 8 Woodlands Drive is on the market through DNG Pierce Properties, seeking €275,000.

20 Mary Street

20 Mary Street, Cork City

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace unit has been upgraded to a sleek city home in Cork. Extending to 58sq m (624sq ft), you enter the home into a living space, with wood-look laminate floors and white walls, and a kitchenette in the rear corner.

There is a double bedroom with its own en suite on each of the first and second floors, so the property is likely to suit two friends looking to live within walking distance of everything the city has to offer. Its renovation included the addition of insulation and new doors and windows, resulting in a C1 Ber.

Number 20 Mary Street, located across the road from Nano Nagle Place and the Cork for Centre for Architectural Education, is on the market through Downey McCarthy, seeking €275,000.

50 Grange Hall

50 Grange Hall, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced town house comes to the market with a fresh interior in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. The bright kitchen, with pristine white wooden units, is to the front of the ground floor, and flows into a dining area with a living area to the rear. There is also a small utility room.

The good-sized back garden is pretty with a patio area, beyond which is a lawn, all of which is surrounded by plants and shrubs. Upstairs the main bedroom has an en suite and a balcony, while there is also a second double bedroom and the main bathroom.

This well-looked-after home has a C1 Ber and is within walking distance of the town centre. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Sherry, seeking €275,000.