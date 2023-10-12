Like a new-build in a Georgian shell in Dublin city centre for €575,000

Address : 3B Parnell Court, 1 Granby Row, Dublin 1 Price : €575,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom apartment, close to the Garden of Remembrance on the north side of the city, has all the benefits of a new-build within the shell of a period Georgian building. Previously used for offices, the building was developed into apartments and 3B was completed in 2020, when the current owners moved in.

You walk through a gated archway from the street through a communal courtyard to reach the secured apartment building. There is also an adult education centre off the courtyard, creating footfall during the day. The gate is locked at night and the building feels very safe, the owner says.

Apartment 3B, extending to 88sq m (947 sq ft), is on the top floor. When you enter the apartment you are met with an airy entrance hallway with high ceilings lit by two huge original sash windows.

Kitchen/living/diningroom. Photographs: Keith Owens

Walking down the hall, on engineered wooden floors, the main bedroom is on the right. It is a big room with a wall of wooden built-in wardrobes and another large, original sash window. Further down the hall is the bathroom; surprisingly large, it has a free-standing bath on one side and a large shower on the other, with the heated towel rail within reach so there’s no awkward stretching required. The vanity units have an attractive birch-effect finish, and white metro tiles cover the walls, with black tiling underfoot.

The kitchen/living/diningroom sits at the end of the hallway. The kitchen units form a U-shape, sectioning the space off from the rest of the room, with dark-green wooden units and gold-effect fittings. The kitchen offers plenty of storage, including built-in shelving and a cupboard for the fridge-freezer. There is also a utility and storage space in the nook created under the stairs, with plenty of space for the washing appliances and cleaning supplies.

There is also space for a large dining table in the room as well as a living area. Two double-glazed windows, made to mimic the style of the original sash windows, allow light into the room. The view from here is of more buildings, but that is to be expected in such a central location.

Thanks to a heat-recovery system, warm air is collected from the kitchen, when the oven is on for example, and redistributed throughout the apartment. Although the building is Ber-exempt the property was nevertheless assessed and found to meet a B1 Ber rating.

Upstairs is the real pièce de résistance of this property: a bright double bedroom with a wall of windows, outside of which is a generous terrace. The current owners have showcased the versatility of this space by setting it up as a second living area with the niche over the stairwell used as a home office.

To the right off the terrace you can see the site on which the new Dublin City Library is planned to be built. There are currently “exploratory works” being done on the site, the owner says. Prospective new owners should be aware that construction works will be taking place there at some point.

Just a stone’s throw from the Michelin-starred Chapter One restaurant, the Gate Theatre and Hugh Lane Gallery, you can’t get more central than this offering, which is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €575,000.