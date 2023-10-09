Four under €250,000: homes in Wicklow, Westmeath, Kilkenny and Dublin

Blackberry Cottage, Tallyho, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

This attractive cottage sits at the end of a row of three properties, less than a 10-minute drive from Aughrim town in the Wicklow countryside. This three-bed house, extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft), is likely to suit someone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of busy town or city life, surrounded as it is by fields and rolling green hills.

The property looks charming on approach, with a sage-green door and gravel driveway, surrounded by shrubs. There are two reception rooms on the ground floor: a kitchen/livingroom – with a lovely exposed-brick hearth – and a diningroom. There is also a small double bedroom (which would make a perfect office), as well as a bathroom and a WC on the ground floor.

There are two double bedrooms and a second bathroom upstairs. The house is in good condition, with a D Ber, but new owners will likely look to give it a modern refresh. Blackberry Cottage is on the market through Kinsella Estates, seeking €249,000.

5 Cartron Drive, Athlone, Co Westmeath

5 Cartron Drive, Athlone: three-bed semidetached property with an up-to-date refurbishment.

This three-bed semidetached property has been given an up-to-date refurbishment in Athlone. On the ground floor there is engineered wood flooring throughout, with a livingroom to the front and a kitchen/dining/living space to the rear. The kitchen has modern black units and quartz worktops, and benefits from a wood-pellet stove to keep it cosy. French doors here lead out to the back garden.

There are two double bedrooms upstairs as well as a generous single, and the main bathroom. The property has double-glazed windows throughout and a C Ber rating. This home is on the market through Mark Nestor Property Services, seeking €245,000.

14 Reade Terrace, Robert’s Hill, Circular Road, Kilkenny

14 Reade Terrace, Robert’s Hill, Circular Road: two-bedroom end-of-terrace with attic conversion.

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace property with an attic conversion comes to the market through DNG Ella Dunphy in Kilkenny, seeking €235,000. This property, extending to 86sq (926sq ft) with a B3 Ber, is just a 20-minute walk from the centre of the marble city.

There is a long kitchen/living/diningroom on the ground floor. The kitchen has sleek black storage units, but the main wooden units could do with a refresh. There is also a WC on the ground floor.

There are two double bedrooms on the first floor (one of which the current owners uses as a sittingroom) and a bathroom. Up a flight of stairs, an attic conversion provides another bathroom and a room which is used as a bedroom.

The back garden is lovely, with a large patio area and a path between two beds of shrubs, leading to a shed at the end of the garden.

8 Bayside Villas, Sandy Lane, Rush, Co Dublin

8 Bayside Villas, Sandy Lane, Rush: two-bed ground-floor apartment.

This two-bed ground-floor apartment comes to the market in turnkey condition in Rush, Co Dublin. This home is likely to appeal to those who long to live by the sea, with the town’s south beach just a 10-minute walk away.

It consists of an open-plan kitchen/living area, where the small kitchen is built into an alcove. The property also has a double bedroom and a single bedroom as well as a bathroom, which, although functional, could do with a cosmetic upgrade.

In addition to the beach, the property is within walking distance of the amenities of Rush town, including bus and train services to Dublin city centre. Extending to 62sq m (667sq ft) with a C Ber, 8 Bayside Villas is now on the market through Sherry Fitzgerald Cumisky Kelly, seeking €230,000.