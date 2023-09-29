New homes in Kildare: apartments, duplexes and three-beds with studies from €280,000

Address : The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare Price : €280,000 Agent : Coonan New Homes

A new tranche of homes in the Bawnogues estate in Kilcock, built by Rycroft Homes, is in a great location off junction 8 on the M4. Selling through Coonan New Homes, the first launch on October 6th is set to include six one-bed apartments (58sq m/624sq ft) at €280,000 and six two-bed duplexes (97sq m/1,042sq ft) at €355,000. A second release on October 20th will include three-bed plus study midterrace units (135 sq m/1,455sq ft) at €440,000 and five three-bed end-of-terrace units (110 sq m/1,190sq ft) at €450,000.

The one-bed apartments, on the ground floor, have their own front door as well as front and rear courtyards. Homes come with wall tiles as standard, but flooring, kitchen appliances, shower enclosures and baths are not included. The Ber is A2.

The two-bed duplexes have steps up to the front door, a bathroom off the hallway, the livingroom to the front and a long kitchen/livingroom to the back, opening on to a small terrace. The livingrooms in the duplex homes are larger than those in the three-bed homes. Bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and there is good storage space in all homes, with a return under the stairs that has been turned into a utility space, and storage closets in the hallways.

The Bawnogues: Interior of the living area in the three-bed mid-terrace homes.

The kitchen in the three-bed mid-terrace.

Main bedroom in the three-bed mid-terrace.

The management fees required to be paid for the one-beds are €1,050 and for the two-beds, €1,100.

There are two types of three-beds – the midterrace has an added study, while the end-of-terrace does not. The end-of-terrace units have a good size livingroom, a kitchen with an island, a utility room, a downstairs WC and a storage closet. The principal bedroom has an L-shaped dressing area with wardrobes. All kitchens in the development are by BeSpace.

The Bawnogues: exterior of the three-bed end-terrace.

Living area of the three-bed end-terrace.

Kitchen of the three-bed end-terrace.

Main bedroom of the three-bed end-terrace.

The three-bed midterrace units with the study are unsurprisingly one of the most sought-after types in the development. It has a total of four bathrooms, with a guest WC on the ground floor, an en suite with the principal bedroom, a family bathroom, and a further bathroom beside the bedroom on the top floor, which could be ideal for an older teenager or student, or indeed for owners who want a floor to themselves. Velux windows are set into sloping eaves providing lovely countryside views.

The properties’ exterior is an attractive mix of render and brick and the front doors have a tall panel that allows light into the entrance hallways. The gardens have decent-sized patios beyond French doors from the living area.

It’s easy to see why this development is filling quickly with young people, couples and families, as they qualify for first-time-buyer schemes; the apartments and duplexes qualify for the First Home shared-equity scheme – as they are priced under the €425,000 price ceiling for Co Kildare – and all available homes qualify for the Help to Buy scheme, as they are priced under €500,000.

Kilcock sits between the borders of Counties Meath and Kildare, with the river Rye and the Grand Canal flowing through it. Bawnogues is located in Boycetown on the outskirts of this commuter town, which has managed to retain its charm. The development offers an almost campus-like setting, with a primary school, the Kilcock Primary Care Centre, a community centre and sports pitches right outside the estate. Maynooth University is only 6km away and the train station in the town ensures a frequent commuter service to Dublin city centre.