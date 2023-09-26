Labour of love with impressive kitchen and back garden at Inchicore home for €375,000

Address : 13 Nash Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8 Price : €375,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

There’s an Italian expression that, roughly translated, means, “You have to build your house at least three times before you get it right,” the owner of number 13 Nash Street in Inchicore says, and that has rung true for her as she and her husband have spent almost 10 years upgrading this redbrick terrace bit by bit.

Bought in 2014, for €240,000 according to the Property Price Register, this two-bedroom property measuring 71sq m (764sq ft), with a C2 Ber, is the result of a labour of love, where everything has been well thought out to make the space work for its inhabitants. The modern new kitchen and landscaped back garden will likely interest prospective buyers, who won’t have to change a thing in this stylish terrace.

Now that the owners have added a baby to their family, they are hoping to move to a house with a guest bedroom for visiting family from Italy, putting 13 Nash Street on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €375,000.

Living area

Living area

Kitchen

The house had already been extended to the rear when the owners bought it. Their first port of call was to have the home rewired, with new wall sockets installed. The home now also has a smart thermostat, while the wood-burning stove heats the whole house quickly in the winter.

You enter this home through a bright-blue Shaker-style door into the open-plan living space. Due to the downstairs being open plan, the owner used some tricks to “zone” areas with different functions. For example, encaustic Moroccan-style tiles signal an entrance area inside the front door, while cement-look porcelain tiles cover the floors in the rest of the living area and into the kitchen.

An original redbrick chimney breast makes a gorgeous central feature in this space, home to the wood-burning stove. There is a modern, grey vertical radiator on the wall by the sofa, and 3D geometric panelling adds interest on the back wall. The owners created an office nook under the stairwell during the pandemic, which sits under floating shelves.

Up a small step the space flows into the sleek, contemporary kitchen by Kube, which was added three years ago. The matt units are in a lovely shade called “blueberry”, with the oven, dishwasher, washing machine and storage all seamlessly integrated to create an enviably neat space. The countertops are quartz and there are pine wall units for further storage and a large pine cupboard in the dining area.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Back garden

Decorative tiles create a rug-like effect in the dining area, which looks out to the back garden through double doors. The garden has been well looked after by the owners, who have planted dahlia plants around its perimeter and added a loose-stone patio area to the bottom of the garden, where it gets the most sun. Dining al fresco is a must for Italians, the owner says.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is in the extension to the rear, with laminate wood floors, built-in wardrobes and ample space for a super-king bed. A smaller bedroom sits to the front of the property, now a nursery, it had previously been used as an office/guest room. The bathroom sits between the bedrooms with a bath/shower unit.

All necessary amenities are within walking distance in Inchicore village, the owner says, with the Luas red-line stop at Blackhorse also within walking distance, bringing you into the city centre, and supermarkets just a short drive away.