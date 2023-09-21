Leopardstown four-bed close to the Luas, schools and amenities for €745,000

Address : 21 Larkfield Place, Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18 Price : €745,000 Agent : DNG

Number 21 Larkfield Place, on Clay Farm Way, off the Ballyogan Road in Leopardstown, is less than a minute walk to the nearest Luas stop. This was one of the reasons current owners purchased the property in early 2018 for €560,009. It appears on the Property Price Register for €493,400, which is the price of the property less the VAT paid. “It’s a really handy location,” says the owner, adding, “There’s a Dunnes Stores across the road, and the Leopardstown Shopping centre also has a pharmacy and doctors so it’s really convenient. It’s less than four minutes’ drive to junction 15 on the M50 so you’re in also Carrickmines Retail Park quickly.”

The brick-fronted house lies over three floors in the much-sough-after family-friendly development. It extends to a generous 167sq m (1,798sq ft), has an L-shaped kitchen, dining and living area at the rear of the property and a more formal livingroom, which has a bay window, to the front.

On the first floor are three well-appointed bedrooms with a standout main bedroom occupying the entire top floor. The large bedroom, more akin to a suite, is complemented by walk-in wardrobe and fine en suite.

Kitchen

A formal livingroom lies to the front

Dining/living area

The property has four bedrooms

Outside, it has a southwesterly landscaped garden to the rear, which has a patio and raised low-maintenance lawn with planted borders. There’s also a Barna shed for storage and parking for two cars out front.

Its A2 energy rating will be music to the ears of those who were caught out with high energy prices this year, and the owner says they have not had the heating on since March due to the high level of insulation and low heat loss.

The owners, who are moving to be closer to their workplaces, have loved their time here. “When we first moved here we had no kids but now have two. It’s a great community and we have made lots of friends through our kids. There was a Clay Farm Street festival lately where about 300 residents were all out together, and with two creches [one is due to open in the latest development release] in the area, it’s really great – given the stress of trying to find a creche anywhere these days.”

Walk-in wardrobe for the main bedroom

En-suite bathroom

The garden has a rear, low-maintenance southwest aspect

It is a 15-minute walk from Stepaside (through the new greenway for walkers and cyclists), and new owners will have a huge choice for drinks and dinners out. There’s also an abundance of schools nearby with other top-rated schools and universities within easy reach.

Number 21 Larkfield Place, which is offered in the same condition as the day it was purchased, is now on the market through DNG, seeking €745,000.