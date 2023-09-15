What will €395,000 buy in Cavan, France, Norway, Italy and Spain?

Ireland: Cavan

Situated 4km from Mountnugent, this detached four-bedroom house extends to a generous 298sq m (3,208sq ft) . Occupying a 1.85-acre site, the property, which has four reception rooms and a gym/playroom, is set over three levels behind electric gates. Constructed in 2004, and with a Ber rating of C1, it has its own private water supply. Price: €395,000. Agent: dng.ie

France: La Villetelle

In addition to the six-bedroom La Villetelle house, there is a cabin facing a pond and a 70sq m former bakery.

This typical Creusoise house extends to 283sq m (3,046sq ft) and has been operating as a bed and breakfast. In addition to the six-bedroom house, there is a cabin facing a pond and a 70sq m (753sq ft) former bakery that now operates as a gîte rental. Lying on four acres, with a heated swimming pool, the lands also have two ponds and are located 1km from the local village. Price: €399,950. Agent: french-property.com

Norway: Filtvet

This Filtvet cottage perched at the water’s edge offers boating and swimming throughout the summer months, with hiking in winter.

Located just 50 minutes’ drive from Oslo, this cottage perched at the water’s edge offers boating and swimming throughout the summer months, with hiking in winter. Dating from 1978 and in need of upgrading, it has unobstructed views of the fjord from an 18sq m (194sq ft) terrace. It currently has one bedroom and a detached annex for storage. Price: NOK 4.37m/€381,712. Agent: fremeiendomsmegling.no

Italy: Torino

Three-bedroom apartment in Torino has a private garden and shares a swimming pool, tennis court and chapel.

Set in the historic Villa Schiapparelli – located between Turin and Casale Monferrato – this three-bedroom apartment lies over four levels. It has a private garden and shares a swimming pool, tennis court and chapel. Extending to 232sq m (2,497sq ft), it has two car park spaces in a courtyard and is close to local services and amenities. Price: €390,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Alicante

This Alicante villa has a private pool, two terraces, an open-plan kitchen and spacious living-dining area.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this villa extends to 120sq m (1,292sq ft). It has a private pool, two terraces, an open-plan kitchen and spacious living-dining area. Located in Rojales, which is 5km from the sandy beaches of Guardamar, El Moncayo and La Mata, the property is close to golf courses and the cities of Alicante and Murcia. Price: €397,597. Agent: spotblue.com