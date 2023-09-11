Four under €375,000: homes in Dublin, Wicklow, Louth and Kildare

Braeside Cottage, Littlegrange, Drogheda, Co Louth

The old-world charm of the exterior of this three-bed semi-detached home is complemented by a bang-up-to-date refurbishment inside. The cottage sits on ample grounds, laid out in loose stones to the front and side of the property with a terrace, a paved patio/play area and lawn at the back.

You enter the property into the open-plan kitchen/living area, with trendy wood panelling painted blue and herringbone wooden floors. The kitchen, in the centre of the space, features blue units, gold fittings, a Belfast sink, an island and a cream range cooker. An extension adds a second seating area which flows in to the diningroom.

Open-plan living area

The diningroom has panelled walls that contain a seamless door to the bright main bathroom. There is also a hidden door to the main en suite bedroom beyond panelling in the living area. There are two further double bedrooms upstairs.

The property, extending to 93sq m (1,001sq ft), benefits from a B1 Ber and has an air-to-water heat pump and underfloor heating. It is located between Drogheda and Slane and is about 5km from junction 10 on the M1 motorway. This stylish, turnkey residence is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Lannon, seeking €365,000.

103 Tolka Estate, Dublin 11

This two-bedroom mid-terrace home comes to the market in turnkey condition with a lovely garden in Dublin 11, a 10-minute walk from Glasnevin village. The location is likely to suit a buyer who works in the city centre, with O’Connell Street just a 15-minute cycle or a 30-minute bus journey away.

Private back garden has been well maintained with blossoming flower beds and trees around the perimeter

The ground floor consists of a livingroom to the right off the hall and an eat-in kitchen to the left. There are two goodsized double bedrooms on the first floor and the main bathroom, which would benefit from a cosmetic refresh.

The private back garden has been well maintained with blossoming flower beds and trees around the perimeter, and a sun terrace to the rear. The property, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), has a low E Ber which a new owner will likely look to address. This home is now on the market through Earnest estate agents, seeking €375,000.

19 Oldcourt Avenue, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in move-in-ready condition in the popular seaside town of Bray, Co Wicklow. As well as offering the sea and a bustling town centre, Bray is sought-after by commuters, with a Dart line to the city centre.

This home, extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft), could do with a cosmetic refresh, however, everything is in place for buyers to move in and work on upgrading the home as they go.

The property has a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and an eat-in kitchen down the hall, beyond which is a further reception area w could be used as a diningroom or a living space.

There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs, as well as a small, floored attic room which would make a good office space. This C3-rated property is on the market through DNG Bray, seeking €375,000.

48 The Meadows, Cornelscourt, Newbridge, Co Kildare

This detached four-bed, extending to 129sq m (1,389sq ft), comes to the market in Newbridge, Co Kildare, in turnkey condition.

There is a big livingroom on the ground floor as well as a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the rear, off which is a utility room and a WC. There are three double bedrooms, the main is en suite, and a single bedroom upstairs as well as the main bathroom. The flooring and tiling could do with a cosmetic refresh in places, but otherwise the property is in good condition.

This home is just a 15-minute walk from Newbridge train station and 20 minutes from the town. With a C1 Ber, it is now on the market through Kelly Hudson properties, seeking €375,000.